NZXT unveils Starter PC, starts at $699 for easy 1080p 60FPS gaming

NZXT has just announced their new StarterPC line of pre-built gaming PCs, starting at $699 for guaranteed 1080p 60FPS gaming.

@anthony256
Published Tue, Aug 25 2020 9:28 PM CDT
NZXT has just surprised with a single step right before Microsoft and Sony release their next-gen Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 consoles -- a new trio of pre-built gaming PCs guaranteeing 60FPS gaming.

The new StarterPC pre-built computers start at $699, with the introductory model packing an Intel Core i3-9100F, 8GB of RAM, MSI GeForce GTX 1650 D6 Ventus XS OC, and 512GB of Intel 660p M.2 SSD storage. The step up from there is $200 more at $899, with a faster Core i5-9400F, 16GB RAM, MSI GTX 1660 SUPER Ventus XS 6G OC and the same SSD.

Up from there is another $100 from the StarterPlus, with the StarterPro priced at $999 -- it rocks the same Core i5-9400F processor, upgraded MSI GTX 1660 Ti Ventus XS 6G OC, and larger 1TB of Intel 665p M.2 SSD.

The systems are upgradeable, so it's not like you buy the StarterPC and are stuck without being able to upgrade it. NZXT chief executive Johnny Hou explains: "Building a gaming PC can be very difficult for beginners. Not everyone wants to take the time needed to fully understand how to configure and build a system. They just want to play their favorite games".

Here you've got some more details on what else you get inside of the NZXT StarterPC systems. You can read more, and buy NZXT's new StarterPCs here.

NEWS SOURCE:letsbld.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

