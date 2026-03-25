Classic 1999 EverQuest is officially coming back with the help of modders

Blizzard's WoW Classic has done incredibly well, and now EverQuest is getting the same kind of treatment with EverQuest Legends, a new game that recreates the original experience from 1999.
Following the forced closure of The Heroes' Journey mod, Daybreak Games is now leaning on the community to help capitalize on classic EverQuest. Daybreak has teamed up with the creators of popular EverQuest mod Project 1999 to make an officially sanctioned, standalone product called EverQuest Legends (EQL).
EQL essentially incorporates the main selling point of THJ, which was its emphasis on solo play and multiclassing, with the classic visuals, sensibilities, and refinements found in Project 1999. EQL can also be played in groups of 4 players, as well as 8-player raids, featuring content from the old-school game while also unlocking all of the game's playable races--Iksar, Frogloks, and Kerran will be playable at launch.
"At launch, EQL will feature the continent of Antonica (pre-Kunark), and all of the EverQuest playable races (including Iksar, Frogloks, and Kerran), all featured in the original EverQuest art style, including the classic graphics, zones, spell effects, loot, and music ... plus more than a few new surprises!"
Gamers can sign up to the EverQuest Legends beta test here.
Sean aka Rogean, one of the members of the Project 1999 mod team, had this to say about EverQuest Legends:
Created as a collaborative project between Daybreak Game Company and several prominent members of the EQEmulator Community, EverQuest Legends is designed to be a casual and solo-friendly experience set in the world of classic EverQuest.
This means that, in addition to being focused on solo and casual play, our goal with EQL is to provide the nostalgic, old school EverQuest feel by bringing back many legacy zones, art styles, and visuals. At the same time, we are also implementing many quality of life improvements and enhancements for a modern MMO experience.
There's so many cool things that we've been able to do with EQL that I'd love to list here, but it would be too much! For now, I invite you all to check out the website, take a peek at the trailer, sign up for closed beta, and join the discord server!
No release date has been announced, and we don't know how much EQL will cost upon launch.
Check below for more details about the game:
KEY NEW FEATURES
- Experience Classic EverQuest - EverQuest Legends features all of the magic and nostalgia of classic EverQuest, including the original art style, graphics, zones, spell effects, loot, and music. Enjoy the game as it hasn't been seen, heard, or experienced in over 20 years.
- Modern Game Features - EQL features tons of modern game features, including a streamlined user interface, upgraded spell and ability management, and countless other quality of life enhancements.
- Forge Your Legend - EQL allows players to create unique characters by selecting up to three classes at a time, with all of the benefits, stats, spells, and abilities that come with each class. You can also upgrade your gear (up to +10) and swap and combine different focus, click, and proc effects on your gear. With 15 available races and 560 possible class combinations, the possibilities for forging the ultimate character are virtually endless.
- Adventure... Your Way - With the additional power provided to player characters and the many benefits of a modernized gaming experience, EQL makes it possible for players to progress through the game at their own pace and to forge their own adventures, whether alone or with others. While small groups (up to 4 players) and raids (up to 8 players) are possible, even a solo player can build a character strong enough to take on the toughest challenges and acquire the most epic gear in the game.