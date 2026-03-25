Classic 1999 EverQuest is officially coming back with the help of modders

Daybreak Games teams up with the devs behind popular EverQuest mod Project 1999 to create a fully-fledged new product with QoL updates, Everquest Legends.

TL;DR: EverQuest Legends revives the original 1999 EverQuest experience with classic art, zones, and music, enhanced by modern features like a streamlined interface and quality of life improvements. It supports solo and group play, multiclassing with up to three classes, and offers 15 races and 560 class combinations for customizable gameplay.

Blizzard's WoW Classic has done incredibly well, and now EverQuest is getting the same kind of treatment with EverQuest Legends, a new game that recreates the original experience from 1999.

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Following the forced closure of The Heroes' Journey mod, Daybreak Games is now leaning on the community to help capitalize on classic EverQuest. Daybreak has teamed up with the creators of popular EverQuest mod Project 1999 to make an officially sanctioned, standalone product called EverQuest Legends (EQL).

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EQL essentially incorporates the main selling point of THJ, which was its emphasis on solo play and multiclassing, with the classic visuals, sensibilities, and refinements found in Project 1999. EQL can also be played in groups of 4 players, as well as 8-player raids, featuring content from the old-school game while also unlocking all of the game's playable races--Iksar, Frogloks, and Kerran will be playable at launch.

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"At launch, EQL will feature the continent of Antonica (pre-Kunark), and all of the EverQuest playable races (including Iksar, Frogloks, and Kerran), all featured in the original EverQuest art style, including the classic graphics, zones, spell effects, loot, and music ... plus more than a few new surprises!"

Gamers can sign up to the EverQuest Legends beta test here.

Sean aka Rogean, one of the members of the Project 1999 mod team, had this to say about EverQuest Legends:

Created as a collaborative project between Daybreak Game Company and several prominent members of the EQEmulator Community, EverQuest Legends is designed to be a casual and solo-friendly experience set in the world of classic EverQuest. This means that, in addition to being focused on solo and casual play, our goal with EQL is to provide the nostalgic, old school EverQuest feel by bringing back many legacy zones, art styles, and visuals. At the same time, we are also implementing many quality of life improvements and enhancements for a modern MMO experience. There's so many cool things that we've been able to do with EQL that I'd love to list here, but it would be too much! For now, I invite you all to check out the website, take a peek at the trailer, sign up for closed beta, and join the discord server!

No release date has been announced, and we don't know how much EQL will cost upon launch.

Check below for more details about the game:

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