Batman is dead in new WB Montreal's new Gotham Knights game

Batman is dead. Nightwing, Robin, Batgirl, and Red Hood must take over the mantle. The Court of Owls reigns in the shadows.

Today WB Games finally revealed Gotham Knights, and Batman won't be in it. Bruce Wayne is dead.

The next Batman game won't actually star Batman. Bruce Wayne dies in WB Montreal's new Gotham Knights game. Protecting Gotham's streets now falls on a team of four exemplars that must transform from vigilante to hero to knight: Nightwing (Dick Grayson), Batgirl (Barbara Gordon), Red Hood (Jason Todd), and Robin (Tim Drake).

The new cinematic story trailer paints a grim picture of Gotham. Villains run amok, Jim Gordon is dead so the Gotham City PD mistrusts Batman and his kin, and the Court of Owls rules everything from the shadows. Yes, the Court of Owls are in, and there's thousands of dead Talon warriors just waiting to wake up and annihilate our dream-team of heroes.

As we've previously reported, all four characters will be playable in the game. Everyone has their own special abilities, but there's some technology like batcycles that'll be available to all of them. Think of each character as their own class. Here's a quick breakdown:

VIEW GALLERY - 9 IMAGES

Nightwing (Dick Grayson)

Ultra-fast and acrobatic, can parkour/wall-jump and do devastating breakdancing attacks and combos. Lots of flipping.

Batgirl (Barbara Gordon)

She can fly across Gotham and mostly uses martial arts, her tonfa, and technology like electric shock devices to defeat foes.

Robin (Tim Drake)

Robin is more stealthy and can even go invisible.

Red Hood (Jason Todd)

Big and burly, Red Hood is a combination of brutal power with long-ranged projectile attacks with his dual pistols. He can even teleport-jump.

The trailer also confirmed a few other things:

Vehicles are in - We only saw batcycles, but there could be more vehicles down the line.

Custom suits are in - We're not sure how these are unlocked, but you can customize the look of the heroes.

Court of Owls are in - The Court is the main villain in the game and has been teased as far back as 2018.

Classic villains return -The trailer confirmed Mr. Freeze is back, and recent teases also confirms Two-Face will show up.

STEP INTO THE KNIGHT Batman is dead. It is now up to the Batman Family - Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood and Robin - to protect Gotham City, bring hope to its citizens, discipline to its cops, and fear to its criminals. You must evolve into the new Dark Knight and save Gotham from chaos.

Gotham Knights is due out in 2021 on PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC.