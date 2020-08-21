NVIDIA CEO: second half of 2020 will be the best gaming season EVER

We all know that the end of this year is going to be absolutely bananas for all gamers, no matter which platform you're on -- gamers are gamers, and every single one of them would be more hyped right now than any time in history.

We're on the eve of not just a big wave of next-gen GPUs from NVIDIA -- but also for the first time in what feels like forever, AMD is about to fire back and enter the high-end enthusiast GPU market again. On top of that, AMD has put Intel onto its knees after being near-invincible, and has next-gen APUs inside of both Microsoft and Sony's next-gen consoles.

We will see somewhere north of 200 million PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X consoles over the next 5 years, on top of 10s of millions of graphics cards and gaming PCs in that time. So, it should come as no surprise that enthusiast gamer himself, NVIDIA CEO and founder Jensen Huang, is hyped for the end of the year.

In their recent Q2 2021 earnings call, Huang explained: "We are expecting a really strong second half for gaming. I think this may very well be one of the best gaming seasons ever and the reason for that is because PC gaming has become such a large format. The combination of amazing games like Fortnite and Minecraft, and because of the way people game now, their gaming and their e-sporting, even F1 is an e-sport now, they are hanging out with friends. They are using it to create other content. They are using game captures to create art".

"They are sharing it with the community. It's a broadcast medium. The number of different ways you could game has just really, really exploded. And it works on PCs because all the things that I described require cameras or keyboards or streaming systems and - but it requires an open system that is multitasking. So, the PC has just become such a large platform for gaming. And the second thing is that RTX, it's a home run. We really raised the bar with computer graphics, the games are so beautiful, and it's really, really the next level".

"It's not been this amazing since we introduced programmable shaders about 15 years ago. And so, for the last 15 years, we have been making programmable shaders better and better and better, and it has been getting better. But there's never been a giant leap like this. And RTX brought both artificial intelligence as well as ray tracing to PC gaming. And then the third factor is the console launch. The game developers are really gearing up for a big leap".

"And because of how vibrant the gaming market is right now and how many people around the world are depending on gaming at home, I think it's going to be the most amazing season ever. We are already seeing amazing numbers from our console partner, Nintendo. The Switch is about to sell more than Super Nintendo, more than all the Famicom, which was one of the best gaming consoles of all time. I mean, they are on their way to make Switch the most successful gaming platform of all time. And so, I am super excited for them. And so, I think it's going to be quite a huge second half of the year".