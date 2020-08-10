AMD's next-gen RDNA 2 aka Big Navi GPU: 12GB and 16GB variants

AMD's next-gen Navi 2X or RDNA 2 cards based on the Navi 21 GPU will reportedly come in 12GB and 16GB variants, both GDDR6.

A fresh new rumor on AMD's next-gen RDNA 2 aka Big Navi GPU is here, with a new post on Chiphell suggesting AMD will have two different Navi 21-based cards.

The new report suggests AMD will have Big Navi GPUs with both 12GB and 16GB of GDDR6, but AMD could possibly use the full fat Navi 21 GPU with the huge 80 Compute Units which means we'd be seeing 5120 stream processors.

We only just recently heard that AMD's big bad Big Navi "NVIDIA Killer" flagship card had 16GB of VRAM.

Maybe we'll see a beefier, more TITAN-like Radeon (similar to the Radeon VII) with the 16GB of RAM and full 5120 stream processors, while the lower SKU with 12GB of RAM will take battle with NVIDIA's upcoming Ampere-based GeForce RTX 3080.

The Very Latest Big Navi Specs

These specs are from a collection of the latest reports and rumors, and can change at any moment. I'm sure you'll know, because it'll be one of the most exciting news posts of 2020.

GPU : Navi 20 aka Big Navi

Node : 7nm+

Compute units : 80

Stream processors : 5120

TMUs / ROPs : 320 / 64

Base GPU clock : ???

Boost GPU clock : ???

Game GPU clock : ???

Compute power : ???

VRAM : 16GB GDDR6

Memory interface : 512-bit

Memory bandwidth : 896-1024GB/sec

TBP: 250-300W (or more)

The Very Latest on Big Navi

No custom Big Navi in 2020 : This is unfortunate, but AMD will most likely really nail the reference cooler this time around with Big Navi. The custom cards will be even better, faster, and cooler -- oh and they'll have various designs that differ from the reference Big Navi card.

Big Navi AKA everything else : Big Navi is also known as Navi 2X, and is powered by the RDNA 2 architecture. So if you've heard about " : Big Navi is also known as Navi 2X, and is powered by the RDNA 2 architecture. So if you've heard about " Big Navi " then that is "Navi 2X" which is powered by the RDNA 2 architecture. They're all one and the same thing.

No HBM2 or HBM2e memory, it's GDDR6 : This is the latest news... AMD is not using HBM2 or HBM2e memory and rather GDDR6 which has been a gigantic leap for current RDNA and Turing-based graphics cards on the market right now. HBM2 and HBM2e are also very expensive.

Big Navi launches in November : I've : I've written about that here , but Big Navi is launching in November 2020. We might not see every single RDNA 2 card launched in November, but we should see at least a couple launch.

Alongside PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X: November 2020 is going to be the hottest month of 2020 for gamers, tech enthusiasts and performance enthusiasts -- we have the launch of Microsoft's next-gen Xbox Series X, the launch of Sony's next-gen PlayStation 5, and AMD's next-gen Big Navi graphics cards.

Previous Big Navi / RDNA 2 highlights:

Big Navi / RDNA 2 launching in November key points

November 2020 launch : Firstly, AMD aiming for November means it puts the next-gen Radeon a couple of months behind NVIDIA is the rumors (and my sources) are true about an "August 2020 launch, September 2020 release" for the next-gen Ampere-based GeForce RTX 3000 series graphics cards.

How AMD benefits from a November launch : It will allow the company to have a couple of months to see where NVIDIA has priced its next-gen cards, and to gauge how performance is once it hits the hands of customers. AMD would then have a couple of months to be ready for a possible KO blow (at least for 2020) with Big Navi.

Thanksgiving launch : This is big for obvious reasons, but AMD being able to be inside of the next-gen Xbox Series X, the next-gen PlayStation 5, and have an NVIDIA Killer with Big Navi -- all for thanksgiving? What better gift can AMD bring to the table for Thanksgiving than that?!

Launching alongside PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X : The stars have truly aligned for AMD to make this happen, and if performance of Big Navi is truly double that of RDNA1 and a : The stars have truly aligned for AMD to make this happen, and if performance of Big Navi is truly double that of RDNA1 and a 40-50% boost over the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti ? Well, we could see AMD take out the end of 2020 with Intel and NVIDIA destroying products. Amazing.

Lisa Su did say Big Navi was coming in 'late 2020': You can : You can read more about that here , but November is pretty damn spot on with "late 2020", right?!

(Older) Quick RDNA 2 / Big Navi specs

GPU cores : 72 SMs (two clusters of 36 CUs)

GPU game clock : 2.05GHz

GPU boost clock : 2.15GHz

Power usage : 300W or so

Performance: 40-50% faster than RTX 2080 Ti, 100% faster than RX 5700 XT

