PlayStation 5's games lineup is the best in history, says Sony exec

Sony's next-gen PlayStation 5 games lineup is the best in its decades' long history, company marketing executive Eric Lempel says.

Sony's next-gen PS5 lineup includes heavy-hitters like Spider-Man Miles Morales, Horizon Forbidden West, Gran Turismo 7, the Demon's Souls remake, and the new Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart game. Sony is extremely confident in this selection of games, and even calls it the "best in PlayStation history."

As of right now, the PS5 won't have a whole lot of games when it releases in holiday 2020. Key launch games include Godfall, a third-party action RPG, and Spider-Man Miles Morales, a smaller spin-off of Insomniac's Spider-Man. Third-party will push sales more than first-party by virtue of more games, and we'll see big hits like Assassin's Creed Valhalla, NBA 2K21, Control Ultimate Edition, and Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War all release on the system.

Instead, the PS5 will mostly rely heavily on the backwards compatibility and play thousands of PS4 games at launch. Most of these games will be optimized with next-gen upgrades or enhancements, too.

The real strength of the PS5's pipeline comes with games that are coming later. Games like Gran Turismo 7, which has built-in ray tracing and insane next-gen visuals, and Horizon Forbidden West, which will use the PCIe 4.0 SSD for ultra-fast load times and flex the GPU with amazing open-world graphics.

Sony says this lineup, which includes launch games and future games slated for 2021 and beyond, is the best in PS history.

"Once you get beyond all of the features of the PlayStation 5, which makes it a true next-generation product, It's about the content,"Sony global marketing exec Eric Lempel says.

"The content that will be in the launch window and beyond is incredibly exciting. I would say that this is the best line-up that we've ever seen in the history of PlayStation, between our Worldwide Studios groups and our partners from all the different publishers around the world.

"We've revealed some of that content, and naturally there will be more to come, but the way that the developers can engage with this platform, and create these new experiences with known IP as well as unknown IP, is incredibly exciting."

Sony is so confident in this lineup that it expects the PlayStation 5 to significantly surge both software and hardware sales in 2020.

In its recent Q1'20 earnings report, which saw the PlayStation brand make more money than any other company in the history of video games, Sony said the PlayStation 5 will significantly contribute to a record $23 billion in game segment earnings.

"Sales are expected to increase significantly year-on-year mainly due to an expected significant increase in sales of game software and hardware as a result of the launch of PS5," Sony CFO Hiroki Totoki said in the presentation.