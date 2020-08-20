NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

Samsung and Logitech announce strategic partnership for the future

Samsung and Logitech get cozy over COVID-19 pandemic changing the world, forming a strategic partnership moving into the future.

@anthony256
Published Thu, Aug 20 2020 12:21 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

The entire world is changing and evolving to new standards, tens of millions more people working from home -- all over the COVID-19 pandemic worldwide. In the middle of it, Samsung and Logitech see opportunity -- and have announced a new strategic partnership.

Samsung and Logitech announce strategic partnership for the future 03 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 9 IMAGES

The companies will be collaborating on bringing the world the most "comprehensive display lineup including digital signages and desktop monitors, with Logitech's wide variety of video conferencing solutions for both meeting rooms and personal desks".

Samsung explains that its displays can turn any space, whether it is in the office or at home, into a productive workspace. Samsung adds: "Samsung monitors are available in a wide range of sizes, resolutions and screen types, from ultra-wide curve to traditional flat screens, to offer users the perfect fit. When paired with Logitech's USB-compatible conference cams such as MeetUp and Rally, and webcams such as Brio, C930e and C925e, any location can be transformed into an integrated workspace, saving users' valuable time while still providing powerful functionality".

Samsung and Logitech announce strategic partnership for the future 05 | TweakTown.comSamsung and Logitech announce strategic partnership for the future 06 | TweakTown.com
Samsung and Logitech announce strategic partnership for the future 07 | TweakTown.com

Paul Kim, Vice President of Visual Display Business, Samsung Electronics explains: "Globally, there is a growing need for enhanced collaboration solutions that can enable businesses to maintain continuity in the current landscape".

Samsung and Logitech announce strategic partnership for the future 08 | TweakTown.comSamsung and Logitech announce strategic partnership for the future 09 | TweakTown.com
Samsung and Logitech announce strategic partnership for the future 10 | TweakTown.com

"We believe our partnership with Logitech, bringing together its dynamic video conferencing portfolio with Samsung's unmatched visual display technology, can play a major role in shaping the future of work and we're excited for what is to come".

Buy at Amazon

Logitech C920 Hd Pro Webcam (Black) Black

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$104.99
$104.99--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/20/2020 at 12:21 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:techpowerup.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.