Samsung and Logitech announce strategic partnership for the future

Samsung and Logitech get cozy over COVID-19 pandemic changing the world, forming a strategic partnership moving into the future.

The entire world is changing and evolving to new standards, tens of millions more people working from home -- all over the COVID-19 pandemic worldwide. In the middle of it, Samsung and Logitech see opportunity -- and have announced a new strategic partnership.

VIEW GALLERY - 9 IMAGES

The companies will be collaborating on bringing the world the most "comprehensive display lineup including digital signages and desktop monitors, with Logitech's wide variety of video conferencing solutions for both meeting rooms and personal desks".

Samsung explains that its displays can turn any space, whether it is in the office or at home, into a productive workspace. Samsung adds: "Samsung monitors are available in a wide range of sizes, resolutions and screen types, from ultra-wide curve to traditional flat screens, to offer users the perfect fit. When paired with Logitech's USB-compatible conference cams such as MeetUp and Rally, and webcams such as Brio, C930e and C925e, any location can be transformed into an integrated workspace, saving users' valuable time while still providing powerful functionality".

Paul Kim, Vice President of Visual Display Business, Samsung Electronics explains: "Globally, there is a growing need for enhanced collaboration solutions that can enable businesses to maintain continuity in the current landscape".

"We believe our partnership with Logitech, bringing together its dynamic video conferencing portfolio with Samsung's unmatched visual display technology, can play a major role in shaping the future of work and we're excited for what is to come".