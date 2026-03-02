TweakTown
News
Business, Financial & Legal

Jensen Huang's $2B bet: NVIDIA locks in laser tech to power AI's future

NVIDIA has invested $4 billion in US-based photonics company Lumentum to ensure that data movement scales alongside raw compute power.

Jensen Huang's $2B bet: NVIDIA locks in laser tech to power AI's future
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Tech and Science Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: NVIDIA has committed $2 billion in a multi-year partnership with Lumentum to develop advanced optics technology for next-generation AI systems. This strategic investment aims to enhance data transfer bandwidth in AI factories, addressing performance limits of electrical connections and supporting the future of high-powered AI infrastructure.

NVIDIA has announced a new multi-year strategic partnership that will see the company invest $2 billion to help develop next-generation advanced optics technologies designed to power future generations of AI.

Jensen Huang's $2B bet: NVIDIA locks in laser tech to power AI's future 165
2

In a new press release, NVIDIA announced a partnership with Lumentum, a US-based company building a new fabrication plant. The press release states that NVIDIA's investment will include a purchase commitment and future capacity access to advanced laser components, and that its $2 billion investment will support R&D, the capacity access, and general operations. Notably, the agreement is non-exclusive, meaning Lumentum is free to pursue partnerships.

Why make a $4 billion bet? NVIDIA is looking to secure the future technology to power AI factories, and that technology is optics. These systems use light instead of traditional electrical signals to move data between chips, servers, etc., and the technology is extremely promising, as it's already proven to offer higher bandwidth than electrical connections, which are already reaching power and performance ceilings. NVIDIA is looking to integrate this technology into its AI factories, which are increasingly bandwidth-intensive as more powerful GPUs are brought online and more sophisticated AI models are created.

"AI has reinvented computing and is driving the largest computing infrastructure buildout in history," said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. "Together with Lumentum, NVIDIA is advancing the world's most sophisticated silicon photonics to build the next generation of gigawatt-scale AI factories."

NVIDIA's CEO, Jensen Huang, has described optics as becoming as critical as GPUs themselves. For NVIDIA, this new partnership is a strategic vertical alignment, as it has now strengthened ties with a leading optics manufacturer, effectively ensuring that data movement scales alongside raw compute power.

Photo of the PlayStation 5 Disc Edition Console (slim)
Best Deals: PlayStation 5 Disc Edition Console (slim)
Today7 days ago30 days ago
-
-$538.99 USD
Buy
$549.99 USD
$549.99 USD$549.99 USD
Buy
-
-$538.99 USD
Buy
-
-$538.99 USD
Buy
-
-$538.99 USD
Buy
* Prices last scanned 3/2/2026 at 10:03 pm CST - prices may be inaccurate. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. We earn affiliate commission from any Newegg or PCCG sales.
NEWS SOURCES:nvidianews.nvidia.com and epic-centre.co.uk

Tech and Science Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Jak joined TweakTown in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

Jak's PC features AMD's Ryzen 7 9800X3D paired with the ASUS ROG Crosshair VIII HERO, G.Skill's Trident Z Neo 32GB DDR4 3600MHz, and NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 5080 FE. It runs WD_BLACK's SN8100 2TB with Windows 11 Pro, cooled by NZXT's Kraken 360mm with Thermal Grizzly's Duronaut thermal paste, housed in Lian Li's Lancool III, and powered by Corsair's RM1000x SHIFT. Accessories include the Logitech G915 LIGHTSPEED keyboard, Logitech G PRO Wireless mouse, and MSI MAG 274UPF monitor.

Follow TweakTown on Google News

Similar News Stories

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles