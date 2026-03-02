Jensen Huang's $2B bet: NVIDIA locks in laser tech to power AI's future

TL;DR: NVIDIA has committed $2 billion in a multi-year partnership with Lumentum to develop advanced optics technology for next-generation AI systems. This strategic investment aims to enhance data transfer bandwidth in AI factories, addressing performance limits of electrical connections and supporting the future of high-powered AI infrastructure.

NVIDIA has announced a new multi-year strategic partnership that will see the company invest $2 billion to help develop next-generation advanced optics technologies designed to power future generations of AI.

In a new press release, NVIDIA announced a partnership with Lumentum, a US-based company building a new fabrication plant. The press release states that NVIDIA's investment will include a purchase commitment and future capacity access to advanced laser components, and that its $2 billion investment will support R&D, the capacity access, and general operations. Notably, the agreement is non-exclusive, meaning Lumentum is free to pursue partnerships.

Why make a $4 billion bet? NVIDIA is looking to secure the future technology to power AI factories, and that technology is optics. These systems use light instead of traditional electrical signals to move data between chips, servers, etc., and the technology is extremely promising, as it's already proven to offer higher bandwidth than electrical connections, which are already reaching power and performance ceilings. NVIDIA is looking to integrate this technology into its AI factories, which are increasingly bandwidth-intensive as more powerful GPUs are brought online and more sophisticated AI models are created.

"AI has reinvented computing and is driving the largest computing infrastructure buildout in history," said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. "Together with Lumentum, NVIDIA is advancing the world's most sophisticated silicon photonics to build the next generation of gigawatt-scale AI factories."

NVIDIA's CEO, Jensen Huang, has described optics as becoming as critical as GPUs themselves. For NVIDIA, this new partnership is a strategic vertical alignment, as it has now strengthened ties with a leading optics manufacturer, effectively ensuring that data movement scales alongside raw compute power.