Logitech teams up with McLaren Racing for its first carbon fiber mouse

Logitech G PRO X: Victory Edition is limited to 25 units, with each 'assembled by hand' gaming mouse featuring a custom carbon fiber shell.

Senior Editor
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: The Logitech G PRO X: Victory Edition is a limited-run, carbon-fiber gaming mouse celebrating McLaren Racing's 2025 season and Lando Norris's championship. Only 25 units, 3 grams lighter than the PRO X SUPERLIGHT 2, are hand-assembled and available exclusively through social giveaways, highlighting premium design and performance.

The new Logitech G PRO X: Victory Edition puts the limited in limited, as only 25 are being produced, and it won't be available at retail. Created to celebrate its partnership with McLaren Racing and the team's impressive 2025 season, which saw Lando Norris secure his first Drivers' Championship, the PRO X: Victory Edition is also the company's first carbon-fiber gaming mouse.

3

Carbon fiber is a high-performance material renowned for its versatility, durability, and strength. Almost twice as strong as steel and significantly lighter, it's commonly found in the aerospace and automotive space. It's also the primary material in modern Formula 1 cars, so its inclusion here makes sense.

As for the physical design, in addition to some sleek-looking carbon fiber camo and the iconic orange color of McLaren Racing, PRO X: Victory Edition is essentially a custom version of the award-winning PRO X SUPERLIGHT 2. And as it's made from carbon fiber, it's also 3 grams lighter than the SUPERLIGHT 2.

3

"Every curve, surface, and material choice reflects the principles that power McLaren on the grid: reduce weight, increase strength, and eliminate anything unnecessary," Logitech writes in the announcement. Logitech also notes that all 25 units of this limited-edition mouse were assembled by hand by a small "elite team" of engineers.

With only 25 Logitech G PRO X: Victory Edition gaming mice out in the world, the company plans to give them all away via Logitech G and McLaren social giveaways. The first of which is now live, so if you want to win this very limited-edition piece of gaming hardware, head here.

NEWS SOURCE:logitech.com

