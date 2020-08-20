NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

Prince of Persia is really getting a remaster this time

New retail listings for a Prince of Persia remake have been leaked on a Guatemalan storefront website, but Ubisoft stays quiet.

Published Thu, Aug 20 2020 6:45 PM CDT
It looks like Ubisoft's Prince of Persia series could make a comeback soon, but we don't know exactly when.

Listings for an unspecified Prince of Persia remake were spotted on Guatemalan retailer Max.com, hinting at an incoming remaster from Ubisoft. The listings have since been taken down after coverage went widespread. The listings were for an unspecified game, but the platforms were PS4 and Switch, so we could see a remaster of the PS3 self-titled Prince of Persia or even Sands of Time.

Ubisoft could be saving this reveal for Gamescom's new Opening Night Live digital ceremony on August 27. Show host Geoff Keighley teases a ton of "exciting reveals" for gamers.

Ubisoft hasn't exactly hinted at a new Prince of Persia remaster. The only franchise references we've gotten was the recent Dagger of Time VR experience.

The company's financials didn't give any real hints, and Prince of Persia may not launch until after March 2021. Right now Ubisoft plans to release four major AAA games this fiscal year, including Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Watch Dogs Legion, Far Cry 6, and Rainbow Six: Quarantine.

