Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,579 Reviews & Articles | 66,909 News Posts

New Prince of Persia VR game lets you manipulate time

Ubisoft is making a new Prince of Persia VR game in a bid to push into the interactive market

By Derek Strickland | Feb 12, 2020 05:29 pm CST

A new Prince of Persia game is coming, but it's not something consumers can take home and play. Instead it's an interactive VR escape room game at VRcades across the globe.

new-prince-of-persia-vr-game-lets-you-manipulate-time_353

Today Ubisoft announced Prince of Persia: The Dagger of Time, the next installment in Blue Byte's interactive group-friendly VR games.

The new Prince of Persia VR escape room game sees a team of up to four players using time manipulation powers and critical thinking skills to solve puzzles and overcome obstacles. This kind of thing is exactly what virtual reality was made for and actually sounds like a total blast. Blue Byte promises the VR game incorporates the legendary time mechanic found in the original trilogy, allowing gamers to freeze, slow, and rewind time.

Prince of Persia: The Dagger of Time will be available to try at tons of locations across the world including Europe, Asia, Australia, and the United States.

Ubisoft has made two other VR-based games including one for Assassin's Creed: Origins, and the other based around Assassin's Creed: Odyssey.

TDOT is an experience built around cooperation between players of all ages to achieve a shared goal. Collaboration is essential: you cannot succeed without your teammates. Being able to listen and communicate effectively is absolutely key to success.

In the game, two, three or four players team up to find a way out of a reimagined Fortress of Time. To succeed, they need to work together and solve puzzles. The puzzles will require players to interact with objects in their vicinity, climb, and use certain powers, such as the time control.

new-prince-of-persia-vr-game-lets-you-manipulate-time_453
Buy at Amazon

Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint - PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$19.99
$19.98$19.98$19.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/12/2020 at 5:29 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click for latest
NEWS SOURCES:ubisoftescapegames.com

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Forum Activity

View More Forum Posts

Press Releases

View More Press Releases
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.