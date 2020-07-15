Far Cry 6 may have jetpacks or rocket-shooting backpacks

Far Cry 6 has wacky Dead Island-style makeshift weapons like a CD-shooting gun, a dog with wheels, and it could have jetpacks too.

Far Cry 6 is all about guerrilla uprisings, and that means creating your own makeshift weapons just like Dead Island. New screens tease some of these weapons, and might even show a jetpack of sorts (or maybe it's a rocket-shooting backpack?).

Ubisoft's latest Far Cry 6 announcement is teeming with chaos and an undercurrent of wackiness. On one side there's the brutally serious El Presidente Anton Castillo, a ruthless dictator played by Breaking Bad's Giancarlo Esposito who's trying to quell a fiery revolution of the Jewel of the Caribbean called Yara. Then there's the fiery guerrilla uprising, which has the main protagonist Dani Rojas leading a charge with unique thrown-together weapons and whatever's lying around. Some of these weapons are pretty striking.

First off, we have the Tostador, a flamethrower that's made out of an old muffler and pieces of a rifle and uses a propane tank from a portable grill. This kind of makeshift rough style is seen with all the weapons, which are held together with duct tape.

Even the assault rifles have laser pointers attached to an old sardine tins. There's even a CD-shooting gun that "makes enemies dance on their graves," as Ubisoft puts it. The devs have also thrown in a cute-but-deadly wiener dog with wheels named Chorizo.

All of this is by design.

One of the more interesting new weapons (or vehicles?) is a backpack shown in a recent screenshot. We're not sure exactly what it is, but it's definitely one of the new backpacks Ubisoft describes. It could be a jetpack that lets you soar the skies, or it could be a rocket-shooting backpack--after all, it does have a little bomb icon on it if you look closely enough.

We asked Ubisoft for more clarification, but the rep only said the screenshot "teases new gameplay elements that we'll be talking more about in the coming months."

Here's how Ubisoft describes Far Cry 6's weapons:

You'll use a powerful array of weapons and vehicles, and build a network of allies to fight alongside you

Unleash the firepower of specialized makeshift weapons and new backpacks to use against Anton's troops

Jump into the action and chaos of guerrilla combat at the heart of a revolution. Employ an arsenal of unique and surprising new weapons, vehicles, and animal companions in a fight against an unyielding military regime

Far Cry 6 releases February 18, 2021 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Stadia. It's also coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X as a free upgrade to anyone that buys the current-gen version.

check below for more information: