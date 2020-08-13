Halo: Infinite almost released in 2020 without multiplayer

If Halo: Infinite released in 2020, it would've been unfinished with some parts removed and cut out including online multiplayer.

In a recent interview with Gary Whitta, Xbox boss Phil Spencer shed a lot of light about Halo: Infinite's recent delay to 2021. According to Spencer, delaying the game was the right call. The project simply wasn't where it needed to be for a big blockbuster AAA hit. There's lots of reasons for this, including the complexities of developing a new engine alongside a new game, and work-from-home measures thanks to COVID-19.

The reality is that if Halo: Infinite did release in 2020, it probably would've only had campaign or multiplayer--not both. This aligns with recent reports we heard back in late July that claimed Halo: Infinite would ship without multiplayer. 343i quickly jumped in to say the rumors weren't true, but it looks like the info could've been closer to the truth than the studio was willing to admit.

This also makes sense considering Halo: Infinite's multiplayer is free to play, which confirms the game will be separated anyway.

According to Spencer, both 343 boss Bonnie Ross and Xbox studios head Mat Booty came to him with options concerning Halo: Infinite's current progress. The options included releasing the game in parts, perhaps launching campaign in 2020 and multiplayer sometime after, or delaying the game.

Phil Spencer chose the latter to ensure Halo: Infinite was a complete package.

"We made the decision late last week, and I say we, Bonnie Ross, who runs 343, Mat Booty, who runs our first-party studios organization, and myself. They came with some options of things we could do. Maybe parts of the game would ship on given dates. It just didn't feel like to us the Halo release that we would've wanted. In the end, I made the call based on the information they presented," Spencer said.

Spencer also hints 343i was crunching hard on Halo: Infinite, which is only logical considering they were making a game (which is hard) as well as new engine (even harder) at the same time (almost impossible) during an unforeseen historic pandemic that's forced everyone to work at home (yeah, the delay makes perfect sense).

"I think it's the right call. It's my call to make. So when looking at where we were and the trajectory the team was on and frankly the amount of effort and emotion that 343 is putting into the game--just that we want to make sure we get the game out, get it delivered, and still have a healthy team after that, this is the decision we made."

The extra time will benefit 343 and Halo: Infinite. The game had some funky graphics and shadows that need to be ironed out, but luckily ray tracing can fix all of that. Now the hard part is getting ray tracing to work nicely in an open-world environment, and to make sure the game still runs on the 2013 base Xbox One consoles at launch.

Halo: Infinite is set to release sometime in 2021, and will be optimized on Xbox Series X, PC, and will be playable on Xbox One consoles.

