EA investors reject exorbitant million-dollar bonuses for executives

EA shareholders have voted against a robust stock compensation package for executives worth tens of millions of dollars.

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

For the first time in years, EA investors seem to agree that company execs are over-payed. A new SEC form 8K filing confirms EA investors shot down an exorbitant bonus package for the company's top brass, forcing the plan to be modified. The existing plan would've awarded EA execs like CEO Andrew Wilson and CFO Blake Jorgensen over $16 million in bonus stock.

The overwhelming majority of active voters were against the plan. 74% of active voters, or 170 million out of the 230.5 million that voted, said no to the compensation payouts.

This vote comes on the heels of a tremendously strong Q1 period for EA where monetization broke $1 billion and game sales were up triple digits to 202%.

The vote also comes more than a year after reports that EA CEO Andrew Wilson's salary is 371 times that of a normal worker's.

That being said, investors are clearly happy with Wilson's leadership, and rightly so given the strong year-over-year shareholder returns. None of the top executives have been voted out. But the majority of active voters agree that the packages are simply too high.