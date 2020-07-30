EA game sales up 202% in Q1'21, live services hit $1.1 billion

Like pretty much every games company, EA is benefiting tremendously from COVID-19 lockdowns, and their recent Q1'21 earnings reflect strong spikes in overall earnings.

Today EA reported record first-quarter results for Fiscal Year Q1'21 that far exceeded the company's expectations. In the quarter ended March 31, 2020, EA generated $1.459 billion in total revenues, up 21% from last year. Net bookings were up tremendously by 78% YoY to $1.390 billion, outperforming EA's forecast by $390 million, driven by astronomical growth in full game sales and live service monetization. Free cash flow is up 286% to $340 million on these strong results.

Full game sales are up triple digit percentage points to $287 million (+202% YoY), which were driven in part by EA's fusillade of re-releases on Steam and strong console purchases. This reflects increased consumer purchases during COVID-19 quarantines. Q1 is typically EA's slowest period for game sales.

Monetization and live services likewise saw a spike by 61% YoY to $1.103 billion. Live services made up nearly 80% of total net bookings and nearly 75% of total quarter revenues.

EA FYQ1'21 earnings at a glance

Net revenues - $1.459 billion, +21% YoY

Operating Income - $471 million, +13.5% YoY

Net Income - $468 million, down 74% from Q1'20's massive $1.4 billion (thanks to a $985 million tax benefit)

Net bookings - $1.309 billion, +74% YoY

Live services - $1.103 billion, +61% YoY

Full game sales - $287 million, +202% YoY

Game Performance metrics

Origin earnings up 75% YoY

FIFA/Madden Ultimate Team earnings up double-digits YoY

Ultimate team is up 70% for a like-for-like basis

FIFA attracted 7 million new players in Q1'21, more people are playing more now than any other time in history

Apex Legends' latest update had the most engaging event ever, biggest event since launch

Q1 net bookings for Sims was more than double year-over-year

Star Wars Galaxies has generated more than $1 billion in lifetime revenue

52% of sales were digital

48% physical

Console earnings rose the most during Q1. In the period, EA's console net bookings earnings skyrocketed by 98% YoY to $824 million.

PC earnings were also up by 74% to $340 million thanks to Steam re-releases. Mobile likewise saw double-digit spikes to $226 million (+34%).

Insofar as performance metrics, EA spent $988 on cost of goods and operating expenses during the period, leaving operating income at $471 million and total net income at $365 million after a $103 provision for income taxes. Total net income for Q1'21 is down 74% due to Q1'20's massive $985 million tax benefit from deferred income taxes, which boosted total net income for the period to $1.421 billion.

FY21 Guidance

Guidance for FYQ2'21 sees a decline in overall revenues. EA expects to make $1.125 billion in net revenue in Q2' down 22% from Q1's strong earnings. Operating expenses are expect to jump by $55 million, and the tax benefits EA enjoyed will wear off in Q2, which will lower net income to $61 million.

For the total Fiscal Year 2021, which includes a number of high-profile AAA games, EA expects to make $869 million in net income on $5.6 billion in revenues. This is an increase of over $400 million, and EA's CFO Blake Jorgensen says the company has only ever raised guidance after Q1 a single time in the company's history.