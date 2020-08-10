WarnerMedia restructuring leads to layoffs, fate of WB Games uncertain

WarnerMedia, the parent of WB Games, is laying off non-essential employees so it can lower spending and reduce its massive debt.

AT&T may sell its WB Games division in a bid to significantly lower spending costs and instead license out IPs and properties to third-party studios.

AT&T is currently restructuring its WarnerMedia division, leading to layoffs in sales and marketing divisions and labels like WB Games shifting to different areas. Sources tell Deadline that WarnerMedia is letting go employees across its divisions to reduce company spending. This move will help chip away at AT&T's massive $152 billion debt incurred from the Time Warner buyout and drastic reductions in cable subscriptions.

The layoffs and departures include high-level executives like WB Worldwide Television Distribution president Jeffrey Schlesinger, Worldwide Theater Distribution & Home Entertainment president Ron Sanders, and WB Entertainment Chief Financial Officer Kim Williams.

This layoff spree follows a big restructuring shift at WarnerMedia. The WB Games division, which is responsible for big video games like Mortal Kombat, Batman, and the newly announced Suicide Squad game, is now part of WarnerMedia's broadened Studios and Networks group, which now lumps television, movies, and games in the same umbrella.

The big question is whether or not AT&T will sell its WB Games division to further help pay off its massive hundred billion-dollar debts.

AT&T's current total debts sit at $152 billion as of Q2'2020.

Sources say WB Games and its associated studios (Netherealm, Avalanche, Monolith, Rocksteady, WB Montreal, etc.) could be sold in a massive $4 billion deal that also includes exclusive franchise license rights to huge IPs like Mortal Kombat and the DC Universe. For comparison, this is more than Microsoft paid for Minecraft in 2014 for $2.5 billion. Minecraft is now the best-selling video game of all time.

AT&T is said to want to keep ownership of its intellectual properties for video games and interactive entertainment, especially DC properties, and let other companies pay for development costs.

This makes a lot of sense for WB Games, and would be similar to Disney's approach to its games. Disney no longer develops video games, but instead licenses the rights out to companies like Electronic Arts (Star Wars) and Square Enix (Marvel's Avengers).

Instead of paying the millions required to develop a game over years of time, WarnerMedia would instead license the properties out, let another publisher pay for the development costs, and collect a royalty fee when the games are sold.

Neither AT&T or WarnerMedia's new CEO Jason Kilar has commented directly on the WB Games buyout rumors. AT&T will presenting at the Oppenheimer Technology conference tomorrow at 8AM EST, so we could hear more info about WBIE and its plans during the show.

If AT&T does sell WB Games, it's possible development and release of big games could get disrupted or even cancelled outright. Games are often cancelled or stalled when studios change hands.

The WB Games division has a number of studios working on high-profile games including:

