New Batman Gotham Knights game domain confirms multiple protagonists

The name of WB Montreal's new Batman game has been revealed ahead of schedule, and confirms multiple playable protagnists.

Derek Strickland | Jun 22, 2020 at 1:04 pm CDT (1 min, 55 secs time to read)

WB Montreal's new Batman game is apparently called Gotham Knights, a plural title that strongly corroborates past reports of multiple playable heroes.

View 2 Images View Fullscreen Gallery
New Batman Gotham Knights game domain confirms multiple protagonists 35 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES
New Batman Gotham Knights game domain confirms multiple protagonists 35 | TweakTown.com
New Batman Gotham Knights game domain confirms multiple protagonists 44 | TweakTown.com

A new domain registration for GothamKnightsGame.com has outed the name of WB Montreal's mysterious new Batman game. The website was registered by MarkMonitor Inc, the same company that handled WB's mainsite registration. MarkMonitor also registered Rocksteady's new Suicide Squad game.

The Gotham Knights title actually speaks volumes. Gotham Knights was originally an older 2000s era comic series that specifically focused on the adventures of the Bat Family, including Damien Wayne, Dick Grayson, and Barbara Gordon.

"Batman: Gotham Knights is a monthly American comic book series that was published by DC Comics. The original intent of this book was to feature the exploits of Batman and his extended family, such as Alfred Pennyworth, Batgirl, Nightwing, Robin, Oracle, and Catwoman," reads Wikipedia.

This perfectly matches the Arkham Legacy rumors that spoke of shifting perspectives and multiple playable protagonists. The game was to star Nightwing, Batgirl, Batman, and Robin, and WB Montreal has hinted at a kind of Nemesis system of revolving antagonists including Ra's al-Ghul and even the Court of Owls.

A bit ago, WB Montreal posted a mysterious image they called "The Dial" that seemingly shows three allied forces (including Gotham City PD) and three enemy forces (including Ra's al-Ghul). The four circles in the middle denote the playable characters--Nightwing, Batgirl, Batman, and Robin.

Remember nothing's been confirmed so far, but the info matches up. WB Montreal will reveal their new Gotham Knights game during the DC Fandome live stream event in August.

New Batman Gotham Knights game domain confirms multiple protagonists 44 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Batman Arkham Collection (Standard Edition) (PS4)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$39.80
$39.80--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/22/2020 at 11:33 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:resetera.com
Derek Strickland

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Derek Strickland

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.