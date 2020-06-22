New Batman Gotham Knights game domain confirms multiple protagonists

The name of WB Montreal's new Batman game has been revealed ahead of schedule, and confirms multiple playable protagnists.

WB Montreal's new Batman game is apparently called Gotham Knights, a plural title that strongly corroborates past reports of multiple playable heroes.

A new domain registration for GothamKnightsGame.com has outed the name of WB Montreal's mysterious new Batman game. The website was registered by MarkMonitor Inc, the same company that handled WB's mainsite registration. MarkMonitor also registered Rocksteady's new Suicide Squad game.

The Gotham Knights title actually speaks volumes. Gotham Knights was originally an older 2000s era comic series that specifically focused on the adventures of the Bat Family, including Damien Wayne, Dick Grayson, and Barbara Gordon.

"Batman: Gotham Knights is a monthly American comic book series that was published by DC Comics. The original intent of this book was to feature the exploits of Batman and his extended family, such as Alfred Pennyworth, Batgirl, Nightwing, Robin, Oracle, and Catwoman," reads Wikipedia.

This perfectly matches the Arkham Legacy rumors that spoke of shifting perspectives and multiple playable protagonists. The game was to star Nightwing, Batgirl, Batman, and Robin, and WB Montreal has hinted at a kind of Nemesis system of revolving antagonists including Ra's al-Ghul and even the Court of Owls.

A bit ago, WB Montreal posted a mysterious image they called "The Dial" that seemingly shows three allied forces (including Gotham City PD) and three enemy forces (including Ra's al-Ghul). The four circles in the middle denote the playable characters--Nightwing, Batgirl, Batman, and Robin.

Remember nothing's been confirmed so far, but the info matches up. WB Montreal will reveal their new Gotham Knights game during the DC Fandome live stream event in August.