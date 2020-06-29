New Harry Potter RPG set to release in 2021 for PS5, Xbox Series X

Avalanche's new Harry Potter RPG is still in the works, and it's planned for a 2021 launch on next-gen systems.

WB Games' new Harry Potter RPG is set to launch in late 2021 on PS5 and Xbox Series X, sources tell Bloomberg's Jason Schreier.

Avalanche Software is currently making a new third-person action RPG set in the Harry Potter universe, complete with open exploration in the Wizarding World. The RPG has been known since Avalanche job listings in 2017, and then reinforced when market footage was leaked in 2018.

Reports say the game is called Magic Awakened and is a fully-fledged RPG complete with classes, character creation, and havoc-inducing spells. Sources say the game is set in a more mature and grim story arc.

We've long speculated the game would be launched on next-gen consoles and could also have in-game monetization and online play with big engagement hooks. WB Games is known for their emphasis on monetizing their games, whether it be with game-affecting microtransactions or cosmetic items.

So when will it be revealed? Not any time soon. The new Batman game will be announced at the upcoming DC Fandome event in August, and Harry Potter is coming afterwards.