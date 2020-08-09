TweakTown
Yoshinori Ono leaves Capcom after 22 years of Street Fighter

Street Fighter producer Yoshinori Ono has left the company after decades of defining Capcom's biggest fighting franchise.

@DeekeTweak
Derek Strickland
Published Sun, Aug 9 2020 5:03 PM CDT
Fighting legend Yoshinori Ono has left Capcom after 22 years of Street Fighter.

Today marks an end of an era at Capcom. Yoshinori Ono is leaving the company after almost 30 years spent making games. Today Ono announced the news that 2020 will be his last year and thanked fans for their appreciation for the Street Fighter brand--a franchise he's been involved with for over two decades.

"I've been with the Street Fighter brand for a long time, experiencing good times, bad times, and even non-existent times. My heart is filled with appreciation to those players who've been giving warm and king support on the brand especially little over the past decade or so as tall the activities on the Street Fighter brand regained sunshine and grew its liveliness," Ono said.

"And now, After serving almost 30 years at Capcom, I am leaving the company in this Summer. This means that I will resign my position as the brand manager for Capcom's various titles including Street Fighter."

The news comes after reports that Street Fighter VI has been delayed indefinitely due to internal issues. Sources say Capcom aimed to release Street Fighter VI as part of its FY2020 lineup, which calls for 28 million game sales, but was pushed back because of significant development issues.

Capcom has yet to respond to the allegations, but Ono's departure seems to hint something might be wrong behind the scenes.

7 days ago
NEWS SOURCE:twitter.com

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

