Nintendo Switch just beat 3DS' total software sales

Nintendo just sold 5.67 million Switch consoles in Q1, and software spikes by 123%, pushing total Switch sales past the 3DS.

The Nintendo Switch has now sold 406.67 million games digitally and physically, beating the 3DS' current 384 million software sales.

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Nintendo is on a roll right now. The company reported massive 541% profit gains in Q1, driven by Switch hardware and software sales surges. Switch hardware shot up by 5.67 million units, up 166% year-over-year, pushing hardware to 61.44 million since launch. Software likewise saw a sharp uptick.

The Switch's current software sales sit at 406.67 million, driven by a huge 50.43 million games sold in Q1'21 (+123% rise in sales year-over-year). These numbers current beat the 3DS' lifetime software sales, which now sit at 384.7 million. The Switch is now #5 in Nintendo's top historical platform software sales.

This software surge was led by Animal Crossing: New Horizons, which sold an incredible 10.63 million units in a single quarter.

The 3DS is still beating the Switch on the hardware front.

The Switch is currently the seventh best-selling Nintendo console of all time, but it's lagging behind the 3DS by over 14.4 million units (it's also just behind the NES, which sits at 61.91 million). The 3DS handheld family's 75.87 million sales reign has ruled over the Switch for years, but it's only a matter of time before these numbers are beaten.

Nintendo currently plans to sell 19 million Switch consoles in FY2021, which would push total Switch sales to 69.1 million.

This is a conservative estimate on all fronts; analysts predict Nintendo can sell 21-22 million units in FY2021 if supply is available (for reference, Nintendo sold 21.3 million units last fiscal year). Sources say Nintendo wants to produce 25 million Switch consoles this fiscal year, but not all of them will be readily available for consumer purchase.