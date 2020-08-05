AMD hits Intel again: highest x86 CPU market share since 2013

AMD is dominating in multiple fights, winning back the most x86 CPU market share its had since Q4 2013 thanks to Ryzen CPUs.

AMD just continues to swing winning hits against Intel, with news breaking that AMD has reached the highest x86 CPU market share its had since Q4 2013.

The news is coming from Mercury Research, which reports that during Q2 2020 the company reached an x86 CPU market share of 18.3% which is the highest AMD has been since Q4 2013. Not only that, but AMD also reached a new all-time high for the mobility CPU market, too.

AMD's newly-launched Ryzen 4000 series "Renoir" chips have been kicking some serious ass, and that will only continue in 2021 when we will see many more laptops released powered by Renoir.

AMD has been enjoying a lot of wins lately against Intel, with its shares also doing incredibly well -- I reported just 48 hours ago that they had hit a record $77 per share but checking now they have risen even further up to $85 per share at the time of writing this article.

AMD desktop CPU market share:

Q1 2018 - 12.2%

Q2 2018 - 12.3%

Q3 2018 - 13.0%

Q4 2018 - 15.8%

Q1 2019 - 17.1%

Q2 2019 - 17.1%

Q3 2019 - 18.0%

Q4 2019 - 18.3%

Q1 2020 - 18.6%

Q2 2020 - 19.2%

AMD mobility CPU market share:

Q1 2018 - N/A

Q2 2018 - 8.8%

Q3 2018 - 10.9%

Q4 2018 - 12.2%

Q1 2019 - 13.1%

Q2 2019 - 14.1%

Q3 2019 - 14.7%

Q4 2019 - 16.2%

Q1 2020 - 17.1%

Q2 2020 - 19.9%

AMD server CPU market share:

Q1 2018 - N/A

Q2 2018 - 1.4%

Q3 2018 - 1.6%

Q4 2018 - 4.2%

Q1 2019 - 2.9%

Q2 2019 - 3.4%

Q3 2019 - 4.3%

Q4 2019 - 4.5%

Q1 2020 - 5.1%

Q2 2020 - 5.8%

AMD overall x86 CPU market share: