TweakTown
NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

AMD hits Intel again: highest x86 CPU market share since 2013

AMD is dominating in multiple fights, winning back the most x86 CPU market share its had since Q4 2013 thanks to Ryzen CPUs.

@anthony256
Anthony Garreffa
Published Wed, Aug 5 2020 10:22 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

AMD just continues to swing winning hits against Intel, with news breaking that AMD has reached the highest x86 CPU market share its had since Q4 2013.

AMD hits Intel again: highest x86 CPU market share since 2013 05 | TweakTown.com

The news is coming from Mercury Research, which reports that during Q2 2020 the company reached an x86 CPU market share of 18.3% which is the highest AMD has been since Q4 2013. Not only that, but AMD also reached a new all-time high for the mobility CPU market, too.

AMD's newly-launched Ryzen 4000 series "Renoir" chips have been kicking some serious ass, and that will only continue in 2021 when we will see many more laptops released powered by Renoir.

AMD has been enjoying a lot of wins lately against Intel, with its shares also doing incredibly well -- I reported just 48 hours ago that they had hit a record $77 per share but checking now they have risen even further up to $85 per share at the time of writing this article.

AMD desktop CPU market share:

  • Q1 2018 - 12.2%
  • Q2 2018 - 12.3%
  • Q3 2018 - 13.0%
  • Q4 2018 - 15.8%
  • Q1 2019 - 17.1%
  • Q2 2019 - 17.1%
  • Q3 2019 - 18.0%
  • Q4 2019 - 18.3%
  • Q1 2020 - 18.6%
  • Q2 2020 - 19.2%

AMD mobility CPU market share:

  • Q1 2018 - N/A
  • Q2 2018 - 8.8%
  • Q3 2018 - 10.9%
  • Q4 2018 - 12.2%
  • Q1 2019 - 13.1%
  • Q2 2019 - 14.1%
  • Q3 2019 - 14.7%
  • Q4 2019 - 16.2%
  • Q1 2020 - 17.1%
  • Q2 2020 - 19.9%

AMD server CPU market share:

  • Q1 2018 - N/A
  • Q2 2018 - 1.4%
  • Q3 2018 - 1.6%
  • Q4 2018 - 4.2%
  • Q1 2019 - 2.9%
  • Q2 2019 - 3.4%
  • Q3 2019 - 4.3%
  • Q4 2019 - 4.5%
  • Q1 2020 - 5.1%
  • Q2 2020 - 5.8%

AMD overall x86 CPU market share:

  • Q1 2018 - N/A
  • Q2 2018 - N/A
  • Q3 2018 - 10.6%
  • Q4 2018 - 12.3%
  • Q1 2019 - N/A
  • Q2 2019 - 13.9%
  • Q3 2019 - 14.6%
  • Q4 2019 - 15.5%
  • Q1 2020 - 14.8%
  • Q2 2020 - 18.3%
Buy at Amazon

AMD Ryzen 7 3700X 8-Core, 16-Thread Unlocked Desktop Processor (AMD Ryzen 7 3700X)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$279.99
$279.99$279.99$272.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/5/2020 at 9:42 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:wccftech.com, tomshardware.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.