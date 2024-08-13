Intel has just sold ALL of its Arm shares, as the CPU behemoth continues to struggle

Intel is feeling the pinch, with the company selling all of its 1.18 million shares in Arm Holdings in Q2 2024, providing the company with around $146.7 million as it continues to struggle in virtually every sector.

Earlier this month, Intel shed over 15% of its global workforce, laying off over 15,000 people as it struggles in the CPU market (servers, consumer) and its problematic 13th Gen Core and 14th Gen Core CPU issues that have been hitting headlines for weeks now.

Benchmark Co analyst Cody Acree told Reuters: "This looks to be consistent with the restructuring plan and the renewed focus on liquidity and efficiency that Gelsinger laid out from the last conference call'.

Intel's stock has plummeted from the multiple explosions going off at once at Team Blue, bleeding over 59% of its value this year so far, dropping 26% on August 2 after the company suspended its dividend.

Bloomberg reached out to Intel as well, but the company "declined to comment" which isn't too surprising given what's going on. As for the Arm shares, Qualcomm is using an Arm-based architecture for its Snapdragon X series processors, and MediaTek is also rumored to work with NVIDIA on a new Arm-based AI processor that is coming in 2025.

