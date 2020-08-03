Google Pixel 4a: priced at just $349, it's the new budget champion

Google announces its new mid-range Pixel 4a: priced at just $349, with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G chip, and 3.5mm headphone jack.

Google announced 3 new Pixel smartphones today, but only one of them was unveiled in full: the new Pixel 4a.

The new Google Pixel 4a smartphone shows that the company is serious about dominating the budget smartphone market, pricing the Pixel 4a at just $349. Google had everyone happy with the $399 pricing on the Pixel 3a, but the Pixel 4a is an even better phone at an even better price.

Pixel 4a is powered by a lesser-powered Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC, compared to the Pixel 3a and its higher-end Snapdragon 855. We do have the same great 12-megapixel camera experience, as well as the same RAM and storage capacity as the Pixel 3a.

Google has updated the Pixel 4a with a higher-end display, providing an all-screen display apart from the hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera. The overall design is also modernized, with a rounder, slick design used on the Pixel 4a.

We have a 5.8-inch OLED display at 60Hz, but Google strangely offers up the 3.5mm headphone jack which is a great thing to see on a budget smartphone.

Google only offers the new Pixel 4a in 'Just Black'.

The new Pixel 4a will cost $349 and launches on August 20 -- if you want to pre-order, you can do that now.

Google also announced the new Pixel 4a 5G and the upcoming next-gen Pixel 5 -- but there's no further information on those. We can expect the Pixel 4a 5G to come it at $499... but no details on what's inside of it apart from being a 5G capable Pixel 4a, while the Pixel 5 remains more of a mystery.