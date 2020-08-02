EA's newly available PC games conquer Steam charts

Shortly after putting its games on Steam, EA games jump and dominate PC gaming sales charts, pushing ahead of competitors.

In an effort to maximize sales, exposure, and access, EA just brought a ton of its games onto Steam. Now those games are at the top of Steam's charts.

EA is hitting it big in the PC market right now. According to Valve, EA games hold 8 of the top 20 best-selling game slots for Steam's June sales right now. This follows EA's big jump back to PC gaming's biggest sales platform.

EA also noted a huge spike in its quarterly PC gaming revenues. Total game sales are up an astronomical 202% year-over-year to $1.39 billion, and PC game earnings are up a massive 74% to $340 million. It turns out putting your games on Steam is big for business.

Here's Steam's top 20 June sales looks like (note: not listed by sales revenues/volume):