EA's newly available PC games conquer Steam charts

Shortly after putting its games on Steam, EA games jump and dominate PC gaming sales charts, pushing ahead of competitors.

Derek Strickland
Published Sun, Aug 2 2020 5:16 PM CDT

In an effort to maximize sales, exposure, and access, EA just brought a ton of its games onto Steam. Now those games are at the top of Steam's charts.

EA is hitting it big in the PC market right now. According to Valve, EA games hold 8 of the top 20 best-selling game slots for Steam's June sales right now. This follows EA's big jump back to PC gaming's biggest sales platform.

EA also noted a huge spike in its quarterly PC gaming revenues. Total game sales are up an astronomical 202% year-over-year to $1.39 billion, and PC game earnings are up a massive 74% to $340 million. It turns out putting your games on Steam is big for business.

Here's Steam's top 20 June sales looks like (note: not listed by sales revenues/volume):

  • Sea of Thieves
  • Crysis 3
  • Dragon Age Inquisition
  • Need for Speed Heat
  • Command & Conquer Remastered Collection
  • Satisfactory
  • Battlefield V
  • Journey
  • STAR WARS Battlefront II
  • Persona 4 Golden
  • Torchlight III
  • Griftlands
  • Desperados III
  • Hardspace: Shipbreaker
  • Beyond: Two Souls
  • Detroit: Become Human
  • Outer Wilds
  • The Sims 4
  • Titanfall 2
  • SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom - Rehydrated
Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

