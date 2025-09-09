Finding Hollow Knight: Silksong too difficult? First patch tweaks early game to make it easier

The first post-release patch is now in beta and it's expected to arrive next week, complete with balancing changes and some bug fixes.

TL;DR: Hollow Knight: Silksong's first patch (v1.0.28470) is now in testing, applying bug fixes and early game balancing tweaks. The latter includes making the bosses Moorwing and Sister Splinter easier to tackle, and reduced damage for Sandcarvers. If testing goes well, we should see the patch debut in the middle of next week.

It's a common enough observation that Silksong is a tricky affair in the early stages of the game - especially if you're a newbie who hasn't played the original - as you can see above in an example thread I've plucked from Reddit.

So, Team Cherry is doing something about this with patch 1.0.28470, which is now in beta (on Steam or GOG) and will be released come the middle of next week, we're told (assuming testing goes well).

In the Steam patch notes spotted by Eurogamer, the developer explains:

"This (patch) is primarily focused on bug fixes, with some slight balance adjustments in the early game."

Note the use of the word 'slight' which suggests that there aren't going to be any major moves to ratchet down the early difficulty.

The tweaks include a "slight difficulty reduction in early game bosses Moorwing and Sister Splinter" and a reduction in damage from Sandcarvers, along with some boosts for rosary rewards.

Arguably, the early game is tough for a reason - to prepare you for some of the tougher, later encounters in Hollow Knight: Silksong.

Still, it appears that Team Cherry acknowledges that maybe for newbies, things are a little too tough out of the gate, hence these balancing changes. They come alongside a bunch of fixes, as the developer observes in the patch notes.

Hollow Knight: Silksong has already sold up a storm as we've been hearing since the game was released last week.