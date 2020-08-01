The Outer Worlds getting perf, resolution boosts on Xbox Series X

Obsidian's excellent FPS-RPG The Outer Worlds is getting optimized on Xbox Series X, and two new expansions are on the way.

Obsidian's hilarious Fallout New Vegas in space game is getting two major new expansions as well as optimizations for the next-gen Xbox Series X.

The devs at Obsidian just made good on their promise of new The Outer Worlds DLC. Two new expansions are planned, first Peril on Gorgon on September 9, then Murder on Eridanos in 2021. Both expansions are priced at $14.99 each but you can buy the season pass for $24.99 to bundle them together.

Like Fallout: New Vegas' DLC, Peril on Gorgon sounds pretty meaty. The expansion sports a bunch of new features like the Pest Extermination Tool, a wicked polearm with fiery jets on its sides, and tackles a new story arc where you discover the mysterious whereabouts of Dr. Olivia Ambrose in the desolate failed Halcyon science labs on Gorgon. The expansion also features a boosted level cap, new science weapons (yes!) alongside new armor sets (there's even a new Spacer's Choice hat), new perks and flaws, and new fixes and adjustments.

Obsidian also confirmed The Outer Worlds would be optimized on Xbox Series X, so expect to see tighter frame rates and 4K resolution jumps.

The Outer World's first expansion, Peril on Gorgon, releases September 9. The other expansion, Murder on Eridanos, is coming in 2021. Check below for more information: