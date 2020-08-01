TweakTown
The Outer Worlds getting perf, resolution boosts on Xbox Series X

Obsidian's excellent FPS-RPG The Outer Worlds is getting optimized on Xbox Series X, and two new expansions are on the way.

@DeekeTweak
Derek Strickland
Published Sat, Aug 1 2020 2:37 AM CDT

Obsidian's hilarious Fallout New Vegas in space game is getting two major new expansions as well as optimizations for the next-gen Xbox Series X.

The devs at Obsidian just made good on their promise of new The Outer Worlds DLC. Two new expansions are planned, first Peril on Gorgon on September 9, then Murder on Eridanos in 2021. Both expansions are priced at $14.99 each but you can buy the season pass for $24.99 to bundle them together.

Like Fallout: New Vegas' DLC, Peril on Gorgon sounds pretty meaty. The expansion sports a bunch of new features like the Pest Extermination Tool, a wicked polearm with fiery jets on its sides, and tackles a new story arc where you discover the mysterious whereabouts of Dr. Olivia Ambrose in the desolate failed Halcyon science labs on Gorgon. The expansion also features a boosted level cap, new science weapons (yes!) alongside new armor sets (there's even a new Spacer's Choice hat), new perks and flaws, and new fixes and adjustments.

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Obsidian also confirmed The Outer Worlds would be optimized on Xbox Series X, so expect to see tighter frame rates and 4K resolution jumps.

The Outer World's first expansion, Peril on Gorgon, releases September 9. The other expansion, Murder on Eridanos, is coming in 2021. Check below for more information:

A severed arm and a mysterious message lead the crew of the Unreliable to the Gorgon Asteroid, formerly the site of one of Halcyon's most ambitious and disastrous scientific undertakings, now a lawless den of monsters and marauders. Wealthy recluse Minnie Ambrose tasks the crew with finding answers about Dr. Olivia Ambrose, her mother and the doomed project's disgraced director, but they are soon ensnared in an intrigue that will change the colony forever.

Key Features:

  • Intrigue and danger:Search an abandoned Spacer's Choice facility and encounter a cast of new characters as you uncover the mystery behind the sudden cancellation of the Gorgon Project.
  • New locations: Explore the treacherous canyons of the Gorgon Asteroid and encounter enemies that have been warped by science.
  • More science weapons: Discover three outlandish new science weapons, including the P.E.T. (Pest Extermination Tool), an exciting new melee weapon that draws in enemies for close-range attacks.
  • Expanded character customization and lore:An increased level cap, additional perks and flaws, wholly new armor sets, and several variants for existing gear. Plus, dig into the story of the Gorgon Asteroid with new Portable Phonograph audio logs that reveal the salacious secrets of a scientific experiment gone wrong.

NEWS SOURCES:news.xbox.com, outerworlds.obsidian.net

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

