Obsidian's The Outer Worlds 2 is the first $80 Xbox game

It's official: The first $80 Xbox game has been announced, and it's not one that we were expecting.
Today, Microsoft and Obsidian announced that The Outer Worlds 2 would launch on October 29, 2025, complete with a $79.99 price tag. The news isn't exactly a surprise; Nintendo was the first to introduce $80 games with Mario Kart World, and Microsoft even warned gamers that price hikes were on the way.
"The Outer Worlds 2 will be available in two editions: Standard Edition for $79.99 USD and a Premium Edition for $99.99 USD," reads the Xbox Wire blog.
"The Premium Edition includes up to five days early access, DLC Pass for two future expansions, Corporate Appreciation Premium Pack (Golden Moon Man armor and helmet, signature melee and long-range weapons, a loyal Golden Sprat pet), plus a digital artbook and soundtrack."
The Outer Worlds 2 is $80 on all platforms, including Steam, the PlayStation Store, and Xbox.
It's interesting to note that Obsidian will have launched two separate games this year with varying price ceilings; Avowed in February for $70, and The Outer Worlds 2 in October for $80.
The pricing poses another question: If Obsidian's The Outer Worlds 2, which doesn't have the kind of thunderous fanfare that, say, Halo or Call of Duty has...if The Outer Worlds 2 is $80, which first-party Xbox games will be cheaper (if any)? Or can we expect most if not all Xbox titles to be $80 now, especially big ones like Call of Duty Black Ops 7?
Then again, The Outer Worlds 2 is included day one on Game Pass Ultimate, which is currently still $20 a month.
The Outer Worlds 2 is the eagerly-awaited sequel to the award-winning first-person sci-fi RPG from Obsidian Entertainment (just look at the exciting number of dashes in this sentence!).
Time to clear your calendar - get ready for an action-packed adventure with a new crew, new weapons, and new enemies in a new colony! So much newness!
As a daring and most likely good-looking Earth Directorate agent, you must uncover the source of devastating rifts threatening to destroy all of humanity. Your investigation leads to Arcadia, home of skip drive technology, where the fate of the colony, and ultimately the entire galaxy, rests on your decisions-your strengths, your flaws, your crew, and the factions you choose to trust.
Explore a New Frontier
The Arcadia colony is engulfed in a factional war, as the Protectorate's so-called benevolent rule is challenged by the rebellion of their religious order and a corporate invasion. As destructive rifts spread across the colony, each faction fights to control or close them for their own ends. Navigate diverse zones, uncover hidden lore, and shape the fate of a system on the brink!
Your Commander, Your Way
Build your character with the abilities and choices that reflect your playstyle. The colony reacts to your every move, crafting a narrative that's yours to own-whether you're a disciple of diplomacy, an astute strategist, a crusader for chaos, or something different altogether. And yes, you can dumb!
Enlist Your Companions
Recruit companions with unique traits, backgrounds and goals. Whether you choose to help them achieve their ambitions or steer them toward your own objectives, your influence shapes their growth (or death), making them an integral part of the immersive story you create together.