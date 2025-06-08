Obsidian's The Outer Worlds 2 is the first $80 Xbox game

Microsoft warned gamers it was coming, and now it's here: Obsidian's The Outer Worlds 2 is the first announced $80 Xbox game and more are likely to come.

It's official: The first $80 Xbox game has been announced, and it's not one that we were expecting.

Today, Microsoft and Obsidian announced that The Outer Worlds 2 would launch on October 29, 2025, complete with a $79.99 price tag. The news isn't exactly a surprise; Nintendo was the first to introduce $80 games with Mario Kart World, and Microsoft even warned gamers that price hikes were on the way.

"The Outer Worlds 2 will be available in two editions: Standard Edition for $79.99 USD and a Premium Edition for $99.99 USD," reads the Xbox Wire blog.

"The Premium Edition includes up to five days early access, DLC Pass for two future expansions, Corporate Appreciation Premium Pack (Golden Moon Man armor and helmet, signature melee and long-range weapons, a loyal Golden Sprat pet), plus a digital artbook and soundtrack."

The Outer Worlds 2 is $80 on all platforms, including Steam, the PlayStation Store, and Xbox.

It's interesting to note that Obsidian will have launched two separate games this year with varying price ceilings; Avowed in February for $70, and The Outer Worlds 2 in October for $80.

The pricing poses another question: If Obsidian's The Outer Worlds 2, which doesn't have the kind of thunderous fanfare that, say, Halo or Call of Duty has...if The Outer Worlds 2 is $80, which first-party Xbox games will be cheaper (if any)? Or can we expect most if not all Xbox titles to be $80 now, especially big ones like Call of Duty Black Ops 7?

Then again, The Outer Worlds 2 is included day one on Game Pass Ultimate, which is currently still $20 a month.