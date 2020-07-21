NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

Jeff Bezos gained $13 billion in one day as Amazon stock jumped 7.9%

The richest man in the world, Jeff Bezos, increased his net worth by a staggering $13 billion dollars in just a single day.

| Jul 21, 2020 at 9:07am CDT

It's common for the average job to give an employee an opportunity to sometimes take home a hefty bonus, but imagine if you could take home $13 billion in bonuses in just a single day.

Well, that is similar to what Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos just achieved, as the multi-billionaire just saw the largest single-day increase to his net-worth since the Billionaire Index was created eight years ago. Bloomberg has reported that Bezos saw an increase of $13 billion in one day, as the stock for Amazon increased by 7.9%.

Since the coronavirus pandemic, the Amazon CEO has seen how net-worth increase by $74 billion since the start of the year. This increase is no doubt partly due to millions of people buying supplies for the coronavirus off of Amazon. Bezos is leading the pack as the world's richest individual with $189 billion, followed not-so-closely behind is former Microsoft CEO, Bill Gates, with $118 billion.

Bloomberg also notes that Bezos' ex-wife Mackenzie Bezos also got a hefty amount of cash when the Amazon stock increased by 7.9%, gaining a whopping $4.6 billion and moving her position to the 13th richest person in the world. For more information, check out this link here.

NEWS SOURCES:bloomberg.com, techspot.com

ABOUT THE AUTHOR -

Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

