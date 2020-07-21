Jeff Bezos gained $13 billion in one day as Amazon stock jumped 7.9%

It's common for the average job to give an employee an opportunity to sometimes take home a hefty bonus, but imagine if you could take home $13 billion in bonuses in just a single day.

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Well, that is similar to what Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos just achieved, as the multi-billionaire just saw the largest single-day increase to his net-worth since the Billionaire Index was created eight years ago. Bloomberg has reported that Bezos saw an increase of $13 billion in one day, as the stock for Amazon increased by 7.9%.

Since the coronavirus pandemic, the Amazon CEO has seen how net-worth increase by $74 billion since the start of the year. This increase is no doubt partly due to millions of people buying supplies for the coronavirus off of Amazon. Bezos is leading the pack as the world's richest individual with $189 billion, followed not-so-closely behind is former Microsoft CEO, Bill Gates, with $118 billion.

Bloomberg also notes that Bezos' ex-wife Mackenzie Bezos also got a hefty amount of cash when the Amazon stock increased by 7.9%, gaining a whopping $4.6 billion and moving her position to the 13th richest person in the world. For more information, check out this link here.