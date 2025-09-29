EA CEO comments on $55 billion buyout: 'We are entering a new era of opportunity'

Electronic Arts is now private after a $55 billion takeback buyout, and CEO Andrew Wilson, who will stay on to lead EA, comments on the acquisition.

Electronic Arts just announced plans to go private in the largest leveraged buyout in gaming history. EA CEO Andrew Wilson, who will stay on to lead the publisher after the deal, tells employees this is a "new era of opportunity."

EA will soon be under private ownership. Saudi Arabia's PIF, Silver Lake, and Affinity Partners raised $55 billion to buy all Electronic Arts shares at a $210 premium, and if approved, the deal would take EA private.

One of the conditions of the deal was that Andrew Wilson would continue as CEO. A new memo from Wilson may give clues on the direction that this new EA will take moving forward, as Wilson's words can typically add vital context into what's on the horizon (for example, EA's four main business tenants, Play, Watch, Create, and Connect, were first revealed by Wilson).

From the sound of it, not much may change on the leadership level; it appears that the core executive teams will remain intact.

What caught my eye was the mention of new opportunities, and this snippet from Wilson: "Together, we'll create experiences that are bold, expressive, and deeply connected to inspire generations of players around the world."

This likely refers to games like Split Fiction, which resonated deeply with fans with its expressive storytelling, and we have to wonder what Wilson refers to as bold in this context. While these may just be descriptors, Wilson is often expressive enough in his comments that we can often glean snippets of the future--this is how I was able to predict that Anthem would be an action game a year before its official reveal.

Check below for Wilson's full memo to EA staff: