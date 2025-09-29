EA CEO comments on $55 billion buyout: 'We are entering a new era of opportunity'

Electronic Arts just announced plans to go private in the largest leveraged buyout in gaming history. EA CEO Andrew Wilson, who will stay on to lead the publisher after the deal, tells employees this is a "new era of opportunity."
EA will soon be under private ownership. Saudi Arabia's PIF, Silver Lake, and Affinity Partners raised $55 billion to buy all Electronic Arts shares at a $210 premium, and if approved, the deal would take EA private.
One of the conditions of the deal was that Andrew Wilson would continue as CEO. A new memo from Wilson may give clues on the direction that this new EA will take moving forward, as Wilson's words can typically add vital context into what's on the horizon (for example, EA's four main business tenants, Play, Watch, Create, and Connect, were first revealed by Wilson).
From the sound of it, not much may change on the leadership level; it appears that the core executive teams will remain intact.
What caught my eye was the mention of new opportunities, and this snippet from Wilson: "Together, we'll create experiences that are bold, expressive, and deeply connected to inspire generations of players around the world."
This likely refers to games like Split Fiction, which resonated deeply with fans with its expressive storytelling, and we have to wonder what Wilson refers to as bold in this context. While these may just be descriptors, Wilson is often expressive enough in his comments that we can often glean snippets of the future--this is how I was able to predict that Anthem would be an action game a year before its official reveal.
Check below for Wilson's full memo to EA staff:
Moments ago, we announced that the Board approved an agreement for EA to be acquired by PIF, Silver Lake, and Affinity Partners.
Under the terms of the transaction, EA stockholders will receive $210 per share in cash, valuing EA at $55 billion. After careful evaluation, our Board concluded that this transaction is in the best interests of our company and our stockholders.
This moment is a recognition of your creativity, your innovation, and your passion. You have built some of the world's most iconic IP, created stories that have inspired global communities, and helped shape culture through interactive experiences. Everything we have achieved - and everything that lies ahead - is because of you.
We are entering a new era of opportunity. This is one of the largest and most significant investments ever made in the entertainment industry. Our new partners bring deep experience across sports, gaming, and entertainment. They are committed with conviction to EA - they believe in our people, our leadership, and the long-term vision we are now building together.
Our mission at EA to - Inspire The World To Play - continues to guide everything we do. Our values and our commitment to players and fans around the world remain unchanged. With continued rigor and operational excellence, we can amplify the creativity of our teams, accelerate innovation, and pursue transformative opportunities that position EA to lead the future of entertainment. Together, we'll create experiences that are bold, expressive, and deeply connected to inspire generations of players around the world.
I am excited to continue as CEO, working alongside our leadership team to advance our strategy. United by our vision, we will deliver experiences that transcend platforms and empower players everywhere to create worlds, characters, and stories that are bold, interactive, and deeply connected.
Thank you for your creativity, your commitment, and the passion you bring to EA every day. This is a historic moment, and with the support of our new partners, the future we are building together is brighter than ever.