Samsung: 6G is coming and will replicate people, places, and our world

Samsung on 6G tech: it 'will be possible to replicate people, devices, objects, systems, and even places in a virtual world'

| Jul 18, 2020 at 11:09 pm CDT

We could have 6G technology being deployed by 2028 says Samsung, with the company saying 6G would make it possible to "replicate people, devices, objects, systems, and even places in a virtual world".

Samsung explains it all in a new research paper, with the company saying that 6G will deliver in a few different services. First, we have immersive extended reality (XR), high-fidelity mobile holograms, and digital replicas.

The paper teases: "With the help of advanced sensors, AI, and communication technologies, it will be possible to replicate physical entities, including people, devices, objects, systems, and even places, in a virtual world".

"In a 6G environment, through digital twins, users will be able to explore and monitor the reality in a virtual world, without temporal or spatial constraints. Users will be able to observe changes or detect problems remotely through the representation offered by digital twins".

This all makes much more sense given the work-from-home push in the current COVID-19 pandemic, where social distancing and millions more people being bound to their home. It means that technology can advance and take a huge chunk of that market and change it.

We're talking about proper 4K and beyond video calls that will be replaced with holographic projections of people instead, or you'll slip a headset on and be in a virtual room that looks as real as the one you're sitting in, or alternatively, would've been sitting in had you physically been in the office.

"As the number of connected machines grows exponentially, those machines will become dominant users of 6G communications".

"Looking back at the history of wireless communications, technologies have been developed assuming services for humans as the major driving applications... We expect new 6G technologies have to be developed specifically to connect hundreds of billions of machines taking into account what is required for machines".

I'd take this news seriously, as I've sat down with sources of mine during an event I attended in 2019 and was told that this type of fringe technology was what companies like Samsung were working on. I remember them telling me "within 10 years we're going to see holograms and technology like that".

At the time I'm thinking "if you're telling me this, then they're telling you 'this is what we want 6G for' and that's what the industry is moving towards". Less than a year later and it is now becoming more of a reality, creating a different reality -- that is. Wow.

Last updated: Jul 18, 2020 at 11:15 pm CDT

NEWS SOURCES:independent.co.uk, research.samsung.com, cdn.codeground.org

