Blackmagic's new camera shoots 12K video at 60FPS, costs $10,000

Blackmagic's new Ursa Mini Pro 12K camera: 12K (12,288 x 6,480) at 60FPS will cost you $10K, also shoots 8K 110FPS and 4K 220FPS.

Blackmagic has just unveiled its new Ursa Mini Pro 12K camera, the new crown jewel in its family of cameras and boy does it have some industry leading features.

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The new Blackmagic Ursa Mini Pro 12K packs a huge 80-megapixel 12,288 x 6480 (12K) sensor that is capable of shooting native 12K footage at 60FPS. Not just that, but the new Blackmagic Ursa Mini Pro 12K can shoot 8K video at 110FPS, and 4K video at 220FPS.

There's an interchangeable lens mount, and dual UHS-II SD card slots (I'm sure you're going to need a lot of them in order to shoot 12K 60FPS video).

Blackmagic's new Ursa Mini Pro 12K encodes footage using Blackmagic's own internal RAW codec, which the company says you can edit any 12K video you've shot on the Ursa Mini Pro 12K on a laptop.

What will it set you back? $9,995.