Blackmagic's new camera shoots 12K video at 60FPS, costs $10,000

Blackmagic's new Ursa Mini Pro 12K camera: 12K (12,288 x 6,480) at 60FPS will cost you $10K, also shoots 8K 110FPS and 4K 220FPS.

| Jul 16, 2020 at 9:10 pm CDT

Blackmagic has just unveiled its new Ursa Mini Pro 12K camera, the new crown jewel in its family of cameras and boy does it have some industry leading features.

View 2 Images View Fullscreen Gallery
Blackmagic's new camera shoots 12K video at 60FPS, costs ,000 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The new Blackmagic Ursa Mini Pro 12K packs a huge 80-megapixel 12,288 x 6480 (12K) sensor that is capable of shooting native 12K footage at 60FPS. Not just that, but the new Blackmagic Ursa Mini Pro 12K can shoot 8K video at 110FPS, and 4K video at 220FPS.

There's an interchangeable lens mount, and dual UHS-II SD card slots (I'm sure you're going to need a lot of them in order to shoot 12K 60FPS video).

Blackmagic's new camera shoots 12K video at 60FPS, costs $10,000 02 | TweakTown.com

Blackmagic's new Ursa Mini Pro 12K encodes footage using Blackmagic's own internal RAW codec, which the company says you can edit any 12K video you've shot on the Ursa Mini Pro 12K on a laptop.

What will it set you back? $9,995.

Buy at Amazon

Sabrent Rocket XTRM-Q 8TB USB 3.2 / Thunderbolt 3 External SSD (SB-XTMQ-8TB)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
CAD $2369.36
CAD $2369.36CAD $2372.71-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/16/2020 at 9:11 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:blackmagicdesign.com

ABOUT THE AUTHOR -

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Similar News

Related Tags

Go to top of the page
Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.