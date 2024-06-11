TeamGroup announces new blazing fast SSDs and DDR5 RAM at Computex 2024

TeamGroup has returned to Computex 2024 with a new selection of high-speed DRR5 RAM and new external SSD solutions that come with MagSafe.

Teamgroup has showcased a new selection of flagship storage and memory solutions at Computex 2024, particularly under its gaming brand T-FORCE.

I was lucky enough to get a tour of the TeamGroup booth at Computex 2024, where I was shown the T-FORCE GE PRO Gen5 M.2 PCIe SSD, which is capable of sequential read and write speeds of up to 14,000/11,800 MB/s. Additionally, this new SSD can be paired with the T-FORCE DARK AirFlow 5 SSD Cooler, and with its multiple-layer aluminum heat layers it will provide the necessary heat dissipation to keep the SSD at appropriate thermal levels.

As for memory, TeamGroup showcased the T-FORCE XTREEM DDR5 memory module that has been pushed to new frequencies of 10,000 MHz. TeamGroup informed me the XTREEM DDR5 module will arrive in white and pink colors and features a 2 mm thick aluminum alloy fin heat sink for improved heat regulation.

Another cool TeamGroup product at Computex 2024 was the T-CREATE CinemaPR P33 Mag, which is an external SSD that is specifically designed for devices, such as the latest iPhone, that can record in 4K at 60FPS.

TeamGroup states the external SSD will be able to record 4K at 60FPS for up to 144 minutes in ProRes format. Additionally, the device that's plugged into the will be charged via its multiple USB-C ports. When connected to a Windows or Mac, it will be able to move its data across at 10Gbps. It will arrive in storage capacities up to 2 TB.