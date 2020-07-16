Xbox One X, Xbox One S digital SKU discontinued ahead of Xbox Series X

Microsoft has reportedly discontinued the current-gen line of Xbox One console hardware ahead of next-gen Xbox Series X launch.

Microsoft has discontinued all of its Xbox One hardware line except for the Xbox One S in order to make way for its next-gen Xbox Series family of consoles, which could include the beefy Xbox Series X and the more affordable Xbox Series S.

Today Microsoft confirmed it will be halting production of the Xbox One X and Xbox One S All-Digital Edition. The only current-gen system that will continue production is the Xbox One S with a disc drive. "As we ramp into the future with Xbox Series X, we're taking the natural step of stopping production on Xbox One X and Xbox One S All-Digital Edition. Xbox One S will continue to be manufactured and sold globally," a Microsoft rep told The Verge.

The news underlines years' worth of reports of a dual next-gen console lineup. Microsoft will replace the Xbox One X with its beefier 12TFLOP Xbox Series X, and the discontinuation of the Xbox One S digital edition signifies the rumored Xbox Series X (aka Lockhart) will replace the disc-less console. Reports say Lockhart will be an all-digital system that serves as the lower-cost, and lower-powered Xbox One S version of the next-gen lineup.

The new Xbox Series line should be a new hardware ecosystem family similar to the current arrangement that includes the base 2013 Xbox One, the 2016 Xbox One S, and the 2017 Xbox One X.

Microsoft has yet to confirm the existence of the Xbox Series S, but we should hear more details in the coming months leading up to launch. There's reports we could see a reveal at a special showcase this August.

The Xbox Series X releases Holiday 2020. No pricing, release date, or pre-order info has been announced so far. Check below for more information:

Lockhart/Xbox Series S

1440p 60FPS max perf (targets 1080p 60FPS)

No disc drive

PCIe 4.0 SSD

7nm AMD SoC w/ 8-core, 16 thread Zen 2 CPU and scaled-down Navi GPU

Lower 10GB GDDR6 memory pool

4 TFLOP Navi GPU

Aims to rival PS4 Pro/Replace Xbox One S

Full backward compatibility with all Xbox One games

Cheaper MSRP

Anaconda/Xbox Series X