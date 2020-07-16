New Black Ops Cold War is hidden in new dummy game on MS Store

A new Red Room game may be disguising Call of Duty 2020's Cold War-themed shooter on MS Store, possibly hinting at a new alpha.

| Jul 16, 2020 at 12:48 pm CDT

Activision might be disguising this year's Cold War-themed Call of Duty Black Ops 5 game inside of a dummy game on the PlayStation Network and Microsoft Store.

New Black Ops Cold War is hidden in new dummy game on MS Store 60 | TweakTown.com

A listing for a mysterious Activision game called The Red Door has just popped up on the Microsoft Store. There's evidence this "game" is actually an alpha test for Call of Duty 2020.

The Red Door has actually been on the PlayStation Network since June. The SerialStation listing clearly states the Red Door is for a CoD 2020 alpha test: the extracted serial string reads UP0002-CUSA20046_00-COD2020INTALPHA1. The alpha also clocks in at a monstrous 81GB on Xbox One.

This isn't the first time we've seen Activision disguise beta tests for big Call of Duty games. They create fake listings to throw off dataminers and gamers who discover the listings. Blacks Ops 3's test, for example, was wrapped in the fake Northwoods game. The Red Door also references the Communist forces during the Cold War, and Red Door is believed to be the internal codename for the project.

So what do we know about Call of Duty 2020?

Leaked gameplay footage confirmed a Cold War era setting during the 80s, but reports say it'll go all the way back to the Vietnam era and stretch across the 1980s. The footage showed multiple 1980s-era weapons and vehicles including a Swedish AK5 and an American M1 Abrams tank.

Sources also say the following features will be included in Black Ops: Cold War:

  • Campaign is largely finished but still needs more animation work
  • Scoresteaks are back
  • Warzone is connecting directly with Cold War, complete with an exclusive map
  • Mini-map returns
  • Unlimited sprint returns
  • 150 HP starting health that refills over time
  • Swimming is back, and you can swim in MP, Warzone, and campaign
  • 10 multiplayer maps are planned at launch
  • 6v6 is default
  • Gunfight isn't included
  • MP will converge in new Warzone map with a new mode

Activision has yet to announce Black Ops: Cold War, but when they do, we should get info on the alpha test.

NEWS SOURCES:resetera.com, microsoft.com

ABOUT THE AUTHOR -

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

