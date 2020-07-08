Intel announces Thunderbolt 4, isn't much better than Thunderbolt 3

Thunderbolt 4 is 'truly universal', supports dual 4K displays or even a single 8K display.

| Jul 8, 2020 at 8:17 pm CDT

Intel has just announced the new generation of Thunderbolt, with the new Thunderbolt 4 standard being virtually identical to Thunderbolt 3 -- but Intel being Intel, we have Thunderbolt 4. Check it out:

What does Thunderbolt 4 do exactly? What is Intel's aim with Thunderbolt 4 is to boost up the minimum performance requirements, provide a couple of improvements, and USB4 specifications. The new Thunderbolt 4 standard supports dual 4K displays (versus just one 4K display on TB3) but now you can also connect a single 8K display over a single Thunderbolt 4 connection. Impressive.

Jason Ziller, Intel general manager of the Client Connectivity Division explains: "Thunderbolt provides consumers with a leading connectivity standard across a range of devices, helping to advance computing experiences and delivering on the promise of USB-C with simplicity, performance, and reliability. The arrival of Thunderbolt 4 underscores how Intel is advancing the PC ecosystem toward truly universal connectivity solutions".

Thunderbolt 4 can also enjoy cables that are up to 2 meters long, as well as Thunderbolt docks that will offer a bunch of different connections, cables, monitors, and more. There's no increased bandwidth specs here, with Thunderbolt 4 having 40Gbps of bandwidth, the same 40Gbps that Thunderbolt 3 has.

Here's a handy chart of the differences between Thunderbolt 4, Thunderbolt 3, USB4, and USB3/DP.

View 2 Images View Fullscreen Gallery
Intel announces Thunderbolt 4, isn't much better than Thunderbolt 3 03 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES
Intel announces Thunderbolt 4, isn't much better than Thunderbolt 3 02 | TweakTown.com
Intel announces Thunderbolt 4, isn't much better than Thunderbolt 3 03 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Plugable Thunderbolt 3 Cable 40Gbps Supports 100W

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$25.95
$25.95$25.95$25.95
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/8/2020 at 8:17 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR -

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.