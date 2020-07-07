SAPPHIRE's new Radeon RX 5600 XT PULSE BE debuts, smaller Navi card

SAPPHIRE intros new Navi-powered Radeon RX 5600 XT PULSE BE graphics card.

| Jul 7, 2020 at 7:28 pm CDT

SAPPHIRE has just unveiled a new member of its Radeon RX 5600 XT stack of graphics cards, a new member of its PULSE family of custom Radeon graphics cards.

The new Radeon RX 5600 XT PULSE BE is a little different than the regular Radeon RX 5600 XT PULSE, where it is slightly smaller -- but it is based on the same Navi 14 GPU and 6GB of GDDR6 memory. SAPPHIRE has clocked the Navi 14 GPU at the same 1560MHz boost, 1620MHz peak GPU clock -- while upgrading the 6GB of GDDR6 up to 14Gbps.

SAPPHIRE's original Radeon RX 5600 XT PULSE graphics card (my review on that here) needed to have its BIOS updated in order to receive the higher-end GDDR6 clocks. The peak clock is also lower than the BIOS-upgraded Radeon RX 5600 XT PULSE graphics card (coming in at 1650MHz versus 1750MHz).

We have 2 x DisplayPort and 2 x HDMI outputs on the Radeon RX 5600 XT PULSE BE card, while I've reached out to SAPPHIRE to see if I can get a sample for review here on TweakTown.

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

