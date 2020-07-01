Worms Rumble: coming to PC and PlayStation 5 with Battle Royale mode

We knew it was coming, but now it is official: Worms Rumble has just been announced by Team17 and is a radically new take on the classic franchise.

Worms Rumble handles 32 players in a new twist: it's all done in real-time, versus the old Worms games from the 90s. In the older Worms games (which I loved) it was a much slower-paced game where you would plan your next move... but Worms Rumble is just all-out chaos.

You can dodge, roll, and even wall jump in Worms Rumble... with a bunch of different game modes to play. This includes the regular Deathmatch skirmish, a battle royale style 'Last Worm Standing' mode as well as a Last Squad Standing variant of the battle royale mode for Worms Rumble.

I seriously don't know if I like what I've seen, and with all the new power inside of our game consoles (and next-gen consoles) as well as the PC... I'm disappointed that we haven't seen a next-gen take on Worms with a next-gen destructible environment.

Worms Rumble features "partly destructible" environments which is disappointing. Looking at the YouTube comments for the Worms Rumble Announcement Trailer, it appears I'm not the only one not happy with the destructible environments not being up to scratch.

Anyway, Worms Rumble launches on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and the PC "later this year". We do have crossplay support which is a nice touch.