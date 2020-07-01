Dreams' PlayStation VR support is exactly what virtual reality needs

Dreams is getting VR create and play mode support on Sony's PlayStation VR headset, making it the killer app for the HMD.

Jul 1, 2020

Sony's Dreams game is getting full and native PlayStation VR support, allowing gamers to create and play unique levels and designs.

Dreams is a transformative game that basically lets you make your own personal games and experiences with a potent and flexible level editor. Think of it like the GECK that's used to make Fallout mods. But Sony is kicking things up a notch by adding full VR support for the game, complete with VR-specific creation tools

"When it comes to Create Mode in VR, sculpting is truly unique, allowing you to bring your Dreams to life around you. If you have PlayStation Move Controllers, you'll find sculpting in VR is a very one-to-one experience and lets you fully immerse in the creation process."

The VR update lands on July 22 on PlayStation 4, and of course you'll need a PSVR headset to play and create games in VR. Click here for a roadmap on what's coming after the update.

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

