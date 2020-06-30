Check out this Crysis Remastered gameplay trailer before it's removed

The hype train for Crysis Remastered has taken off, and included in the ride is a leaked gameplay trailer.

Alright, the hype engines for Crysis Remastered are on overdrive right now -- with the remastered version of one of the most iconic PC games of all time to have a gameplay reveal trailer over 24 hours from now. But the internet being the internet, we have a leaked version that you can watch right now before it's removed:

As you can see through the leaked Crysis Remastered gameplay trailer, is that it was captured all on a PC. Firstly, I'd like to take a moment to actually thank Crytek for not bowing to the consoles like other developers would, showing off Crysis Remastered where it's really going to shine: PC.

Sure, the Xbox One X version runs Crysis Remastered at 4K -- but a beefy high-end gaming PC can have many more graphical bells and whistles than any console. I can't wait to see what Crysis Remastered looks like on my 8K monitor running in native 7680 x 3840 -- 400% more pixels than 4K.

