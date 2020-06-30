Super Smash Bros. Ultimate update 8.0.0: here's every nerf and buff

Min Min has arrived in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and there is also a bunch of changes to the rest of the cast.

As I said back in late June, Nintendo has debuted ARMS' Min Min in the 8.0.0 update that has just been pushed out. Alongside the addition of Min Min, we have multiple changes to quite a large portion of the cast. These changes come in the form of nerfs (reduction in overall power), and buffs (increases in overall power). For those wondering what characters have been nerfed, and what characters have been buffed, some of the main ones are as follows:

Kirby, Captain Falcon, Falco, Marth, Mewtwo, Meta Knight, Pit, Dark Pit, Ike, Diddy Kong, King Dedede, Villager, Wii Fit Trainer, Little Mac, Corrin, Bayonetta, King K. Rool, Isabelle, Incineroar, and Piranha Plant. Each of the characters listed has been changed considerably, whether that be a form of a buff or a nerf. If you are interested in finding out if these are nerfs or buffs, you can check out the official change log in the entirety of this article.

