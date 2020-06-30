Super Smash Bros. Ultimate update 8.0.0: here's every nerf and buff

Min Min has arrived in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and there is also a bunch of changes to the rest of the cast.

Jak Connor | Jun 30, 2020 at 3:22 am CDT

Nintendo has finally launched the next fighter to join the roster in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and as expected, the launch of the new fighter has come with a bunch of changes to the rest of the cast.

As I said back in late June, Nintendo has debuted ARMS' Min Min in the 8.0.0 update that has just been pushed out. Alongside the addition of Min Min, we have multiple changes to quite a large portion of the cast. These changes come in the form of nerfs (reduction in overall power), and buffs (increases in overall power). For those wondering what characters have been nerfed, and what characters have been buffed, some of the main ones are as follows:

Kirby, Captain Falcon, Falco, Marth, Mewtwo, Meta Knight, Pit, Dark Pit, Ike, Diddy Kong, King Dedede, Villager, Wii Fit Trainer, Little Mac, Corrin, Bayonetta, King K. Rool, Isabelle, Incineroar, and Piranha Plant. Each of the characters listed has been changed considerably, whether that be a form of a buff or a nerf. If you are interested in finding out if these are nerfs or buffs, you can check out the official change log in the entirety of this article.

View 2 Images View Fullscreen Gallery
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate update 8.0.0: here's every nerf and buff 02 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate update 8.0.0: here's every nerf and buff 01 | TweakTown.com
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate update 8.0.0: here's every nerf and buff 02 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

50PCs FINESTEP Earloop Disposal Face Masks (57-3PlyMask_50pack)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$3.79
$3.79$17.53$11.50
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/30/2020 at 3:09 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:gamespot.com, en-americas-support.nintendo.com
Jak Connor

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Jak Connor

Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.