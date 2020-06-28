Dr Disrespect actually doesn't know WHY he was banned from Twitch

Dr Disrespect says Twitch hasn't notified him on the 'specific reason' of his ban.

Anthony Garreffa | Jun 28, 2020 at 7:16 pm CDT

I'm sure you've probably heard that gigantic Twitch streamer Dr Disrespect was banned from Twitch just a few days ago and we all don't know why... and neither does Dr Disrespect himself, it seems. Check out his latest tweet:

He tweeted: "Champions Club, Twitch has not notified me on the specific reason behind their decision... Firm handshakes to all for the support during this difficult time".

We don't know why he was banned, and there's almost a huge conspiracy brewing around Dr Disrespect's sudden purge from Twitch. One reply to his tweet from 'Tameless_Gaming' has a 4chan conspiracy that gave me a chuckle:

NEWS SOURCE:media.comicbook.com
Anthony Garreffa

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Anthony Garreffa

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

