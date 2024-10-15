All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
Hot Content
TT ShowBlack Myth: WukongNVIDIARTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6AMD Zen 5GTA 6PlayStation 5 Pro
Alert
TT Show Episode 55 - Arrow Lake, GeForce RTX 5070, and Google's Pixel smartphone tracking
Gaming

Asmongold banned from Twitch following anti-Palestinian tirade

Twitch has banned one of the accounts of popular World of Warcraft streaming Asmongold for his anti-Palestinian remarks made during a recent stream.

Asmongold banned from Twitch following anti-Palestinian tirade
Published
3 minutes read time

Popular streamer Asmongold has been banned from Twitch following controversial statements made about Palestinians regarding the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict.

Asmongold banned from Twitch following anti-Palestinian tirade 1
2

Last night, Asmongold made incredibly controversial comments that have incensed Palestinians. During the stream, Asmongold commented on the ongoing war in Gaza, claiming that Palestinians practice an "inferior culture in all ways," and that he has no sympathy for Palestinians being killed in the Middle East.

This has led to one of Asmongold's accounts being banned from Twitch--the zackrawrr account has been affected. "This channel is temporarily unavailable due to a violation of Twitch's Community Guidelines or Terms of Service," reads the banner.

Below is a quick transcription of what Asmongold said during the stream:

"If you want to consider a genocide as a systematic killing of a group of people they have genocide built into Sharia law right now. So no, I'm not going to cry a fucking river when people, who have genocide that's baked into their laws, are getting genocided," he said.

"I don't give a f*ck, they're terrible people. It's not even a question. It's crazy that people don't see it that way. They'd be doing the same thing.

"These people are not your allies. They are not the same as us. They come from an inferior culture that is horrible, it kills people for their identity, and it is directly antithetical to everything Western values stand for, and is an inferior culture in all ways. It is that simple.

"No, I don't feel bad for them, I don't feel sorry for them, I don't care. I don't support them."

Asmongold has since apologized for the outburst, saying:

Looking back on it, I was way too much of an asshole about the Palestine thing

My bad. Of course no one deserves to have their life destroyed even if they do things or have views I find regressive

You guys deserve more than me saying stupid shit like that, I'll do better.

A quick glance at Twitch's Community Guidelines reinforces why his account has been banned:

Twitch does not permit behavior that is motivated by hatred, prejudice or intolerance, including behavior that promotes or encourages discrimination, denigration, harassment, or violence based on the following protected characteristics: race, ethnicity, color, caste, national origin, immigration status, religion, sex, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, disability, serious medical condition, and veteran status.

Expressions of contempt, hatred, or disgust based on a protected characteristic.

  • Statements that a protected group should not exist
  • Statements dismissing an entire group, e.g., "I don't like [protected group]"
  • Statements that a protected characteristic is repulsive or disgusting, or causes sickness, e.g., "[protected group] just make me want to vomit"

Create speech, imagery, or emote combinations that dehumanize or perpetuate negative stereotypes and/or memes.

  • Black/brown/yellow/redface
  • Content that perpetuates a recognized negative stereotype about a protected group as greedy or unintelligent
  • Content perpetuating negative associations between an animal and a protected group, or comparing a protected group to animals that are perceived as inferior or unclean
  • Content comparing a protected group to insects, pests, parasites, filth, or diseases/viruses
  • Content suggesting that protected group members are sub-human, inhuman, or impure
  • Content insinuating that individuals with certain protected characteristics are criminals or terrorists
  • Referring to a protected group as property or things
  • Intentionally referring to someone using a pronoun or form of address that does not correctly reflect the gender with which they identify, such as repeating incorrect pronouns after being asked to stop
Photo of the product for sale

DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZERO PS5

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$69.99
$69.99$69.99$69.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/15/2024 at 4:55 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCES:x.com, twitch.tv

Senior Gaming Editor

Email Derek StricklandFollow Derek Strickland on XFollow Derek Strickland on LinkedIn

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Join the daily TweakTown Newsletter for a special insider look into new content and what is happening behind the scenes.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles