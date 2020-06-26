Report: Dr. Disrespect permanently banned from Twitch

Twitch's infamous foul-mouthed Dr. Disrespect has reportedly been permanently banned from the platform.

Derek Strickland | Jun 26, 2020 at 4:37 pm CDT

It looks like Doc just performed his last operation: Multiple reports are saying Dr. Disrespect has been perma-banned from Twitch.tv.

Report: Dr. Disrespect permanently banned from Twitch 35 | TweakTown.com

Two separate sources say Guy Beahm, aka Dr. Disrespect, has been kicked off of Twitch. Sources tell esports consultant and streaming expert Rod Breslau that Doc has been permanently banned from Twitch, and it's not related to DMCA claims. This followed StreamerBans' live update that Dr. Disrespect had been banned two hours ago.

This marks the Doc's second major infraction following the infamous bathroom E3 stunt that got him temp-banned from Twitch. No one knows exactly why Beahm has been removed and his official Twitter account has yet to make any sort of comments. It's possible his latest stream, which went live today at 1PM EST, was to blame.

The story is still developing and we'll update it once we have more information.

NEWS SOURCE:twitter.com
Derek Strickland

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Derek Strickland

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.