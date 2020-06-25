ELSA unveils new GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER Erazor X, S.A.C models

ELSA just can't seem to Let It Go, releases two new GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER graphics cards.

Anthony Garreffa | Jun 25, 2020 at 7:34 pm CDT

We are getting very close to the launch of NVIDIA's next-gen Ampere-based GeForce RTX 3000 series graphics cards which should include the insane GeForce RTX 3090, super-fast GeForce RTX 3080 and RTX 3070 -- and the mid-range GeForce RTX 3060 which if rumors are true, would beat the RTX 2080 Ti.

But before that, how about some new GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER graphics cards randomly? That's what ELSA is doing right now with two new custom GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER cards in the 'Erazor X' and 'SAC' models.

ELSA's new GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER Erazor X is the fastest of the two new cards, with GPU clocks reaching 1815MHz while it has 8GB of GDDR6 memory at 14Gbps.

This card has dual 8mm diameter heat "SAC 3" equipped with 4 pipes and two 90mm fans, a card that is a thicker 2.5-slot design. On the back we have a back plate with an ELSA logo.

The next card is the RTX 2070 SUPER SAC, with 'SAC' standing for Silent Air Cooling.

We have a 6mm diameter heat pipe with 4 pipes, and dual 90mm fans. We have a thinner dual-slot fan here with the SAC model over the Erazor X.

As for pricing, we're looking at:

  • ELSA GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER Erazor X: $760
  • ELSA GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER SAC: $670
