New GeForce RTX 3090 leaks: 12GB GDDR6X at insane 21Gbps

We have some new specs for NVIDIA's purported GeForce RTX 3090 to share with you this glorious weekend, with some truly monstrous specs coming from the RTX 3000 series.

The new leak is coming from 'KatCorgi' on Twitter, who is predicting the specs of three of NVIDIA's upcoming Ampere-based graphics cards. The first is the new TITAN RTX that would feature 24GB of GDDR6X at 17Gbps, the flagship GeForce RTX 3090 with 12GB of GDDR6X at 21Gbps (!!!) and the GeForce RTX 3080 with 10GB of GDDR6 at 19Gbps.

NVIDIA, at least according to these rumors, would cram a huge 5248 CUDA cores into the GeForce RTX 3090 -- which is not much of a cut down from the 5376 CUDA cores inside of the new Ampere-based TITAN RTX.

Traversal coprocessor: We have had more leaks on NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 3000 series than any family of graphics cards before it, with an interesting "traversal coprocessor" on the new GeForce RTX 3080 and GeForce RTX 3090 graphics cards.

How fast is the GeForce RTX 3090? Freaking fast according to rumors, with 60-90% more performance than the current Turing-based flagship GeForce RTX 2080 Ti. We could see this huge performance leap in ray tracing titles, but we'll have to wait a little while longer to see how much graphical power NVIDIA crams into these new cards.

Power hungry: As for power consumption, GA102 reportedly uses 230W -- while 24GB of GDDR6X (which we should see on the new Ampere-based TITAN RTX) consumes 60W of power.

Production begins soon: NVIDIA is reportedly in the DVT (or Design Validation Test) range of its new GeForce RTX 3000 series graphics cards. Mass production reportedly kicks off in August 2020, with a media event, benchmarks, and more in September 2020 as I predicted many months ago.

