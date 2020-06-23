Secretlab teases custom Cyberpunk 2077 gaming chair, more on June 26
Uh, so Secretlab just teased it is working on a new custom Cyberpunk 2077 gaming chair.
Anthony Garreffa | Jun 23, 2020 at 5:10 am CDT (0 mins, 37 secs time to read)
Uh, so Secretlab just teased a new gaming chair -- what appears to be a limited edition custom Cyberpunk 2077 gaming chair. Check it out:
We know absolutely nothing about this chair, but it is a 2020 series gaming chair from Cyberpunk 2077 -- but it seems as though it is in the current red/black theme and not the Cyberpunk 2077 theme of black and yellow. We might be early here, but the Secretlab logo is in the iconic Cyberpunk 2077 yellow/black theme.
Secretlab teases "June 26" which is when we should hear more about this new Cyberpunk 2077 gaming chair... until then, stay strapped in to your chair -- which you might want to upgrade later this year when the game drops.
