Gearbox offers in-game mask for Borderlands 3 for COVID-19 donations

You can't escape the political machines of BLM and COVID-19 -- even hidden away in games, with Gearbox Software offering a new in-game face mask in Borderlands 3 to anyone who donates to Direct Relief to provide aid to medical workers responding to COVID-19.

All you have to do is donate $5 or more on Gearbox's own merchandise website, which then you'll receive a shift code that unlocks a new Antisocial head cosmetic for Borderlands 3. The donation you make goes go Direct Relief, providing aid and personal protection equipment (PPE) to medical professionals.

Thomas Tighe, president and CEO of Direct Relief, explains: "This campaign and these contributions are coming at a critical time in the pandemic. While states are opening, we continue to see surges in the spread of Coronavirus and there is still a need to provide PPE for frontline healthcare workers. Direct Relief is deeply grateful to Gearbox for its partnership".