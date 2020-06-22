Gearbox offers in-game mask for Borderlands 3 for COVID-19 donations

Donate towards COVID-19 relief efforts, get an in-game face mask in Borderlands 3.

Anthony Garreffa | Jun 22, 2020 at 10:31 pm CDT (0 mins, 55 secs time to read)

You can't escape the political machines of BLM and COVID-19 -- even hidden away in games, with Gearbox Software offering a new in-game face mask in Borderlands 3 to anyone who donates to Direct Relief to provide aid to medical workers responding to COVID-19.

Gearbox offers in-game mask for Borderlands 3 for COVID-19 donations 02 | TweakTown.com

All you have to do is donate $5 or more on Gearbox's own merchandise website, which then you'll receive a shift code that unlocks a new Antisocial head cosmetic for Borderlands 3. The donation you make goes go Direct Relief, providing aid and personal protection equipment (PPE) to medical professionals.

Thomas Tighe, president and CEO of Direct Relief, explains: "This campaign and these contributions are coming at a critical time in the pandemic. While states are opening, we continue to see surges in the spread of Coronavirus and there is still a need to provide PPE for frontline healthcare workers. Direct Relief is deeply grateful to Gearbox for its partnership".

NEWS SOURCES:gamespot.com, gearboxloot.com
Anthony Garreffa

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Anthony Garreffa

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

