Ghost of Tsushima is finished and ready to ship on PlayStation 4

SuckerPunch's cinematic open-world samurai epic Ghost of Tsushima is 100% finished and ready to meet its July 17 release date.

As Sony readies the PS5 for holiday 2020, Ghost of Tsushima may be among the last major PS4-exclusive games to come out. The stylish samurai slasher combines a stunning worldscape right out of 13th century Japanese history and chronicles a bloody story of Jin Sakai, a lethal swordbearer. As you play, you're essentially forging his legend and legacy with your actions. Choose to play as the dishonorable and stealthy ninja, or stand tall as an unflinching samurai as you slice your way through enemies.

"We're thrilled to announce that Ghost Of Tsushima has gone GOLD! This is the culmination of years of hard work from our team and we can't wait to get it into your hands-on July 17!" SuckerPunch said on Twitter.

Ghost of Tsushima also has RPG qualities. You'll level up and assign new skill points and unlock new abilities, customize Jin with different weapons and armor, and explore lots of secrets strewn across the island.

Check below for more details on Ghost of Tsushima: