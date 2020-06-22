Ghost of Tsushima is finished and ready to ship on PlayStation 4
Ghost of Tsushima, the next big PlayStation 4 exclusive, is 100% finished and ready to meet its July 17 launch.
As Sony readies the PS5 for holiday 2020, Ghost of Tsushima may be among the last major PS4-exclusive games to come out. The stylish samurai slasher combines a stunning worldscape right out of 13th century Japanese history and chronicles a bloody story of Jin Sakai, a lethal swordbearer. As you play, you're essentially forging his legend and legacy with your actions. Choose to play as the dishonorable and stealthy ninja, or stand tall as an unflinching samurai as you slice your way through enemies.
"We're thrilled to announce that Ghost Of Tsushima has gone GOLD! This is the culmination of years of hard work from our team and we can't wait to get it into your hands-on July 17!" SuckerPunch said on Twitter.
Ghost of Tsushima also has RPG qualities. You'll level up and assign new skill points and unlock new abilities, customize Jin with different weapons and armor, and explore lots of secrets strewn across the island.
Check below for more details on Ghost of Tsushima:
In the late 13th century, the Mongol empire has laid waste to entire nations along their campaign to conquer the East. Tsushima Island is all that stands between mainland Japan and a massive Mongol invasion fleet led by the ruthless and cunning general, Khotun Khan. As the island burns in the wake of the first wave of the Mongol assault, samurai warrior Jin Sakai stands as one of the last surviving members of his clan. He is resolved do whatever it takes, at any cost, to protect his people and reclaim his home. He must set aside the traditions that have shaped him as a warrior to forge a new path, the path of the Ghost, and wage an unconventional war for the freedom of Tsushima.
In War-Torn Tsushima, Ancient Beauty Endures: In this open-world action adventure, you'll roam vast countrysides and expansive terrain to encounter rich characters, discover ancient landmarks, and uncover the hidden beauty of Tsushima.
The Rise of the Ghost: In his quest to reclaim Tsushima, Jin must seek support from old friends and new unlikely allies. He must break away from tradition, become a new kind of warrior, and protect what's left of his home at all costs.
Mud, Blood, and Steel: Challenge opponents with your katana for an immersive samurai combat experience, master the bow to eliminate distant threats, and develop stealth tactics to disorient and ambush enemies with surprise attacks.
