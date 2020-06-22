Batman dev Rocksteady's new project is a Suicide Squad live game

Rocksteady's new live game may include the Justice League, but you'll hunt them down as the Suicide Squad.

Derek Strickland | Jun 22, 2020 at 11:32 am CDT (2 mins, 20 secs time to read)

Rocksteady Studios, the team behind the fan-favorite Batman Arkham series, is currently developing a live service game centered around the Suicide Squad.

New reports have finally pinpointed Rocksteady's next game, and it's not a Superman or Justice League game. Well not really. Sources tell Eurogamer that Rocksteady's next project focuses on the Suicide Squad's ragtag group of antiheroes, complete with online-based play and live game elements.

Gamers will apparently take control over the villains as they try their best to hunt down the Justice League. Past reports said Rocksteady was working on a Justice League live game but it turns out this is only half-true. It's unknown whether or not the Justice League will be playable and whether or not the game will be a kind of good vs. evil online battler similar to something like DC Universe Online.

WB Games also recently secured domains for suicidesquadgame.com

Sources say the new Suicide Squad game is being developed for next-gen PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles. The project is still a long ways off and we may not see it for another 1-2 years. WB Games plans to showcase Rocksteady's big new game at their upcoming Fandome event in August.

It's likely Rocksteady's project was built on the skeleton of an older cancelled game. Back in 2016, WB Montreal was working on a Suicide Squad game before they shifted gears to their new Batman game.

In 2018, Jason Schreier, who has a close ear to the going-ons in the games industry, also said the new game should be a live title.

"The thing I've heard is not Superman at all. I think what we are going to see from them is a game about a group of superheroes. And it will be like a GaaS type thing," Schreier said in a November 2018 podcast.

