New racial justice Humble Bundle packs $1200 worth of games for $30

Humble Bundle launches a huge new charity fundraiser that donates all proceeds to help fight racial injustice.

Derek Strickland | Jun 18, 2020 at 4:32 pm CDT (1 min, 21 secs time to read)

Following the massive $7 million earned from the Itch.io racial equality bundle, Humble Bundle is holding their own charity fundraiser that unlocks a ton of games for just $30.

The new Racial Justice Humble Bundle packs in over $1200 worth of games and content for just $30, and all proceeds are donated to to three charities: The NAACP Defense Fund, the Bail Project, and Race Forward. So far the bundle has raised over $2.1 million and counting, and someone (Good Guy Jeff) has donated a whopping $20,000 for the bundle.

So what's all included? There's some heavy hitters in here, but you might already own them. The selection isn't absolutely amazing and the main reason to donate is to support a cause.

Here's some of the best games from the bundle:

  • Darkest Dungeon
  • Elite Dangerous
  • Kerbal Space Program
  • Broken Age
  • NBA 2K20
  • System Shock 2
  • FTL
  • BioShock: Remastered
  • Observer
  • Hyper Light Drifter
  • Baba is You

There's four days left to grab the bundle and support a great cause, so be sure to pick yours up today.

Derek Strickland

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Derek Strickland

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

