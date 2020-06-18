New racial justice Humble Bundle packs $1200 worth of games for $30

Humble Bundle launches a huge new charity fundraiser that donates all proceeds to help fight racial injustice.

Following the massive $7 million earned from the Itch.io racial equality bundle, Humble Bundle is holding their own charity fundraiser that unlocks a ton of games for just $30.

The new Racial Justice Humble Bundle packs in over $1200 worth of games and content for just $30, and all proceeds are donated to to three charities: The NAACP Defense Fund, the Bail Project, and Race Forward. So far the bundle has raised over $2.1 million and counting, and someone (Good Guy Jeff) has donated a whopping $20,000 for the bundle.

So what's all included? There's some heavy hitters in here, but you might already own them. The selection isn't absolutely amazing and the main reason to donate is to support a cause.

Here's some of the best games from the bundle:

Darkest Dungeon

Elite Dangerous

Kerbal Space Program

Broken Age

NBA 2K20

System Shock 2

FTL

BioShock: Remastered

Observer

Hyper Light Drifter

Baba is You

There's four days left to grab the bundle and support a great cause, so be sure to pick yours up today.